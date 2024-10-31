BRT Apartments Corp. Announces Filing Date For Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Results
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREAT NECK, N.Y., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRT APARTMENTS CORP. (NYSE:BRT), a Real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties, today announced it intends to file its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about November 7, 2024.
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of September 30, 2024, BRT owns or has interests in 29 multi-family properties with 7,947 units in 11 states. For additional information on BRT's operations, activities and properties, please visit its website at .
