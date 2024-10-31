(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





QUEBEC, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cree Hunters Economic Security Board (“ CHESB ”), and 16 and exploration companies are pleased to announce their voluntary financial contribution totalling $ 750,000 in the Reconstruction Initiative Forest Fires Fund 2023 (“ RIFF ”). The RIFF has been created for the reconstruction of cabins that were burned in the aftermath of extensive damage caused by the wildfires in 2023 in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory of Quebec, Canada.

The RIFF is a partnership between the CHESB, the mining industry and the Eeyou Istchee James Bay communities. The RIFF will allow, starting in 2025, the reconstruction of burnt cabins and complement the work underway on the most impacted traplines by the Cree Trappers' Association. According to the information collected by CNG Forestry, 11% of the land and nearly 60% of the traplines have been affected by the 2023 forest fires over the territory.

Normand Champigny, Chief Executive Officer of Quebec Precious Metals Corporation says:“After I flew over the territory where our company explores and saw the devastation caused by the fires, I realized that something had to be done. I am delighted that The CHESB and so many companies have accepted to contribute to this initiative. We hope that many other organizations will contribute.”

Serge Larivière, Director General of the CHESB says his Cree and Quebec Board Members are proud to support this initiative:“The heart of Cree traditional activities is the base camp – and without a place to stay in the bush, it is difficult for Cree hunters to practice traditional activities. We are proud to join forces and help with the management and the funding of this important initiative!”

Allan House, Chief Financial Officer/ Interim Chief Executive Officer at the Cree Trappers' Association says:“Eeyou Cultural and Language are strongly connected when our people are out on the lands of Eeyou Istchee and having a place/ home in the heart of Eeyou Istchee is an essential need for our people and our hunting grounds is our home.”

The CHESB will contribute $ 400,000 and provide administrative support. Newmont Éléonore will contribute $ 50,000 and each of the 15 following companies will contribute $ 20,000.

Bonterra Resources Inc.

Brunswick Exploration Inc.

Champion Electric Metals Inc.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

Cygnus Metals Ltd.

Fury Gold Mines Limited

Harfang Exploration Inc.

Midland Exploration Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals

Power Nickel Inc.

Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

Rio Tinto Exploration Canada

Sirios Resources Inc.

Troilus Gold Corporation

Windfall Mining Group (now Gold Fields Limited)

