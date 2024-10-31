Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peloton Interactive, (Nasdaq: PTON) has announced its results for first quarter fiscal 2025. Please visit the Peloton investor relations website to view the shareholder letter. Today the company will host a call and live webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Call Details:

Event: Peloton First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Conference Call

Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Live Call Registration (link )

Live Audio Webcast (link )

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available on the investor relations page of the company's website for 30 days.

About Peloton

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) provides Members with expert instruction, and world class content to create impactful and entertaining workout experiences for anyone, anywhere and at any stage in their fitness journey. At home, outdoors, traveling, or at the gym, Peloton brings together innovative hardware, distinctive software, and exclusive content. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has millions of Members across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, and Austria. For more information, visit .

Investor Relations Contact:

