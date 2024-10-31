Anika Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Strategy to focus on leading OA Pain Management and high-growth Regenerative Solutions

Company to categorize revenue into OEM and Commercial Channel; Commercial Channel remains on track to achieve ~17% CAGR since 2021 with recent performance fueled by the IntegrityTM Implant System, which grew 40%+ sequentially in the third quarter with more than 500 surgeries since launch

First module of Hyalofast® PMA filed in October; important hurdle addressed regarding Cingal® NDA filing path

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global joint preservation company in early intervention orthopedics, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Results

Anika announced third quarter revenue of $38.8 million declining 7% compared to the same period in 2023. U.S. OA Pain Management revenue was down 5% in the quarter. This decline was primarily due to reduced market access and competitive pricing pressures faced by the Company's U.S. OA Pain Management partner, J&J Medtech, and softer performance in the Arthrosurface and Parcus Medical businesses, which Anika has exited and plans to exit, respectively. Anika's Monovisc® and Orthovisc® products remain the leader in the U.S. viscosupplement market and J&J is taking steps to stabilize this revenue channel. The decreased U.S. OA Pain Management revenue, which will be included in the OEM Channel going forward, was offset by 7% growth in international OA Pain Management revenue, which will be included in the Commercial Channel going forward.

As expected, the revenue from Anika's Regenerative Solutions business was strong, increasing 17% in the quarter, led by more than 40% sequential growth in the Integrity Implant System. In the quarter, Integrity was implanted in approximately 200 surgeries, with over 20% of the surgeons new to Anika. More than 500 cases have been performed globally since the launch of this flagship Regenerative Solutions product. Anika is actively developing new line extensions of Integrity for use in additional tendon applications. To support the growth of Integrity, Anika will continue to invest in and expand its commercial sales force within its Commercial Channel. These investments will build the infrastructure needed to launch new near-term Regenerative Solutions products and Hyalofast, Anika's single stage, off the shelf hyaluronic acid (HA) cartilage repair product, in the U.S. by 2026.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Summary (compared to the third quarter of 2023)



Revenue $38.8 million, decreased 7%



OA Pain Management revenue $24.4 million, decreased 2%



Joint Preservation and Restoration revenue $12.0 million, decreased 11%



Regenerative Solutions revenue $2.7 million, increased 17% (included within Joint Preservation and Restoration)

Non-Orthopedic revenue $2.4 million, decreased 24%

Net loss ($29.9) million, ($2.03) per share

Adjusted net income1 ($3.8) million, ($0.25) per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA1 $5.4 million

Cash provided by operating activities $5.0 million Cash balance $62.4 million

New Revenue Classifications – Commercial Channel and OEM Channel

Starting in the fourth quarter, as a result of the strategic updates, revenue classification will be delineated to provide the investment community with a clear view to Anika's value drivers. Revenue will be split between the Commercial Channel and the OEM Channel. In the Commercial Channel, Anika has full responsibility for sales, marketing, and pricing of products through our commercial leaders, direct sales representatives, and independent distributors. Revenue from Anika's Regenerative Solutions and international OA Pain Management businesses is included in the Commercial Channel. In the OEM Channel, Anika is responsible for development and manufacturing of products for OEM partners governed by long-term agreements, but does not control sales, marketing, or pricing. The OEM Channel is high-margin and highly cash generative and serves as a foundation of revenue that enables us to invest in our HA-based product pipeline as well as our high-growth Commercial Channel. Revenue from Anika's U.S. OA Pain Management business and the Non-Orthopedic business is included in the OEM Channel.

Management Commentary

Cheryl R. Blanchard, Ph.D., Anika's President and CEO commented“OA Pain Management remains a strong, foundational component of our business and is a key aspect of total company profitability. Domestically we possess a market-leading position in the viscosupplement market with Monovisc and Orthovisc. Outside the U.S., where we manage our commercial sales process, we grew 14% year to date as our teams increased the market share of Cingal, Monovisc, and Orthovisc, and expanded into new countries. With respect to Cingal in the U.S., we are making solid progress towards the NDA filing. We recently acquired the Aristospan NDA to address a newly imposed requirement by FDA. This provides the path to access one of the critical reference drugs necessary to satisfy a bioequivalence bridging study for Cingal. We are also scheduled to commence the final non-clinical toxicology testing in the first quarter of 2025. These developments address important hurdles as we work to obtain U.S. approval for Cingal.”

Dr. Blanchard continued,“Earlier today, we announced the sale of Arthrosurface and the planned divestiture of Parcus Medical. These actions will enable us to concentrate our capital and resources on our core HA technology, including our differentiated Regenerative Solutions portfolio, and our Commercial Channel. Our Commercial Channel, where we oversee sales, marketing, and pricing of our products, is on track for another year of strong growth. This channel grew 18% per year from 2021 through 2023 and is estimated to grow 16% in 2024 driven by Integrity. The investments in our Commercial Channel infrastructure position us to launch near-term product line extensions that leverage the Integrity and broader Hyaff platform, and prepare for the planned U.S. launch of Hyalofast. We filed the first module of the Hyalofast PMA with the FDA on October 28th and we remain on track for the U.S. launch of our single stage, off the shelf HA cartilage repair product by 2026 with a $1 billion and growing addressable market.”

“Today's announcements highlight our continued focus on allocating capital towards our highest returning programs which we expect will maximize shareholder value. To align with our strategy of migrating resources to our highest value opportunities, we announced the sale of Arthrosurface and the planned divestiture of Parcus Medical. In addition, as of the end of the third quarter, we have repurchased $5.3 million of shares as part of our $40 million buyback program, through our previously announced 10b5-1 plan. Lastly, we are realizing the benefits of our cost reduction efforts announced in March, which have better positioned Anika for long-term growth.”

“Looking forward, we see three phases to creating shareholder value within our Commercial Channel. First, our near-term strategy is to increase the percentage of revenue in the products sold through our Commercial Channel including international sales of Monovisc, Orthovisc, and Cingal; Integrity; Tactoset®; and our rapidly advancing Regenerative Solutions pipeline. Second, in the mid-term, we are intensely focused on launching Hyalofast by 2026 to treat the $1 billion U.S. addressable market. We filed the first Hyalofast FDA PMA module on-time in October and the final module will be filed in 2025. Third, longer-term, with recent progress, we've never been more committed to bringing Cingal, a market leading product outside the U.S., to the U.S. market which would be a tremendous value driver for Anika.”

Announced Company Restructuring Initiative and Long-Term Financial Targets

As a result of the developments announced today, Anika is reducing personnel and operating expenses, aligning these actions with the sale of Arthrosurface and the anticipated sale of Parcus. The Company expects one-time cash restructuring and transaction charges between $3 to 5 million and non-cash charges between $27 to 29 million related to these actions and the Arthrosurface transaction. Anika is also announcing updated long-term guidance, assuming Parcus Medical and Arthrosurface are within discontinued operations beginning in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Revenue Guidance:



Commercial Channel



2024: +14% to +19% growth from $36.1M in 2023, excluding revenue from businesses disposed of, or to be disposed of, as they are expected to be presented in discontinued operations beginning in the fourth quarter of 2024



2025: +12% to +18% growth

2026-2027: +20% to +30% annual growth including modest contributions from the planned U.S. launch of Hyalofast in the fourth quarter of 2026 following anticipated FDA approval

OEM Channel



2024: (8%) to (10%) decline from $84.6M in 2023



2025: (12%) to (18%) decline

2026-2027: flat to modestly lower annually, not including any expected contributions from potential U.S. Cingal FDA approval Anika's sales from the Commercial Channel expected be approximately 50% of total Revenue by 2026



Adjusted EBITDA Guidance:



2024 Adjusted EBITDA: $16M to $18M driven by a lower mix of U.S. OA Pain Management Revenue and impact from Arthrosurface and Parcus Medical

2025 Adjusted EBITDA %: low double digits, excluding divestiture-related expenses, which are expected to be complete concurrent with the sale of Parcus in 2025 2026-2027 Adjusted EBITDA %: Opportunity for margin expansion following the planned launch of Hyalofast by 2026



About Anika

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), is a global joint preservation company that creates and delivers meaningful advancements in early intervention orthopedic care. Leveraging our core expertise in hyaluronic acid and implant solutions, we partner with clinicians to provide minimally invasive products that restore active living for people around the world. Our focus is on high opportunity spaces within orthopedics, including Osteoarthritis Pain Management, Regenerative Solutions, and Sports Medicine, and our products are efficiently delivered in key sites of care, including ambulatory surgery centers. Anika's global operations are headquartered outside of Boston, Massachusetts. For more information about Anika, please visit .

ANIKA, ANIKA THERAPEUTICS, CINGAL, HYALOFAST, INTEGRITY, MONOVISC, ORTHOVISC, TACTOSET, and the Anika logo are trademarks of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. or its subsidiaries or are licensed to Anika Therapeutics, Inc. for its use.

