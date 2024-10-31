Editor Maria Gonzales, Joins Manhattan Edit Workshop As The Next Artist In Residence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MEWShop's Next Six-Week Intensive Editing Begins November 4th

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Manhattan Edit Workshop (MEWShop) is thrilled to announce that renowned editor Maria Gonzales , celebrated for her work on Shōgun, will join the upcoming Six-Week Art of Editing Intensive as the Artist in Residence on November 4th. Gonzales will bring her vast expertise in and television editing, giving students a unique opportunity to learn from one of the industry's leading professionals.

During her residency, Gonzales will discuss her experience working on a foreign-language project that required close collaboration with another editor, leading to a successful outcome. She will also review students' projects, showcase some of her own work, and engage in in-depth discussions with students.

Maria Gonzales is a TV and film editor with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Most recently, she worked on FX's critically acclaimed limited series "Shōgun," for which she received an Emmy Award for Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series in 2024.

Her previous television work includes many award-winning shows, including "The Old Man," "See," and "Counterpart," as well as fan-favorite shows, like "The Walking Dead" and its spin-off show, "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live." Outside of her episodic work, Maria served as an editor on two horror features: A24's fantasy horror "The Monster" and Blumhouse's horror thriller "Mockingbird." She also previously worked as an assistant editor on the Academy Award-winning film "The Bourne Ultimatum" and Academy Award nominated "Up in the Air" along with working on a long list of features beloved by audiences, including Jon Favreau's "Chef" and Barry Sonnenfeld's "Men in Black II."

Maria sees editing as the subtle hand that guides narratives into seamless coherence. She continually seeks the delicate equilibrium between creativity and technical mastery while fostering a creative environment that uplifts those around her.

She currently lives in Los Angeles with her family. She was born in the United States but spent her formative years in modern-day Serbia before returning to LA to study at the USC School of Cinematic Arts, where she graduated with a BA in Cinema Studies.

MEWShop's Six-Week Intensive Workshop starts on November 4, 2024. Available both in-person and online, the workshop will run Monday through Friday, from 10 AM to 5 PM ET. Participants will get hands-on editing training and have the chance to engage directly with industry leaders like Maria Gonzales.

Registration for the workshop is now open. For more information or to secure a spot, visit MEWShop's website. Spaces are limited, so early registration is encouraged.

About The Six Week Intensive Workshop: The post-production industry is highly competitive, and knowing the industry standards – Premiere Pro, DaVinci Resolve and Avid Media Composer – is critical for success. MEWShop offers all of this in one comprehensive six-week course, the training that aspiring post-production professionals need in each of these applications, taught by certified instructors.

Beyond the creative and technical aspects of editing, a portion of the Six Week Intensive Workshop is focused on the best strategies to secure a job once the class ends. Students will draft cover letters and resumes, which will be refined over the span of the class. They will also discuss with the instructors on interview strategies, job applications, how to appropriately set rates and find the right work for each graduate's unique interests.

The Six Week Intensive also offers the opportunity to attain Avid Certification, delivering tangible advantages such as:

.Industry Recognition: Validate your expertise in Avid Media Composer, gaining acknowledgment within the industry.

.Career Advancement: Acquire a credential with measurable value, enhancing your prospects for career progression and demonstrating your proficiency to employers.

.Distinguish Yourself: Showcase your certification through specific badges and digital credentials, easily shareable on platforms like LinkedIn. These credentials can be integrated into your personal marketing materials, accompanied by a printable certificate of achievement.

To support your preparation for the Avid Certification exam, we provide a dedicated class prep session. Successfully passing the exam will bestow upon you the esteemed title of Avid Certified Specialist, providing a valuable competitive edge in the job market.

For more information about Manhattan Edit Workshop and the Six-Week Intensive Art of Editing Workshop, please visit or contact ....



**Artists in Residence are schedule permitting.

