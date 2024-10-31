Court Imprisons Organizer Of Corruption Scheme At Odesa MSEC, Bail Set At UAH 10M

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A court has chosen a preventive measure of detention for two months with the right to post bail of 10 million UAH for the organizer of a scheme involving the establishment of fictitious disabilities for conscripts at the Odesa Regional Medical and Social Expert Commission (MSEC).

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), according to Ukrinform.

As reminded by the SBI, on October 28, the SBI officers detained a doctor from the Odesa Regional Clinical Hospital, who engaged 12 doctors from various institutions in the city and officials from the Odesa regional MSEC, providing "paid services" to avoid mobilization.

The doctors fabricated diagnoses for healthy men and produced the necessary medical documentation to confirm a "medical history," even conducting magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans.

Subsequently, the conscripts, armed with a set of ready documents, went to the MSEC, where "prepared" commission members met them to process the disability group applications.

The cost of these services ranged from USD

6,000 to USD

12,000, depending on the complexity of the diagnosis and the required disability group.

The organizing doctor has been notified of suspicion of receiving illegal benefits by a public official (Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Investigations are ongoing regarding notifying other participants in the scheme of suspicion.

The sanctions for this article provide for punishment by imprisonment for up to 10 years.

As reported by Ukrinform, Head of the Supreme Court, Stanislav Kravchenko, stated that Ukraine's legal system has mechanisms for confiscating illegally obtained funds, including those seized during searches of the heads of regional MSECs.