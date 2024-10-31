11 Dead, Five Wounded In Southern Philippine Clash

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MANILA, Oct 31 (NNN-PNA) – Eleven suspected members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) have been killed, and five others have been wounded, in a clash with their own MILF comrades in Maguindanao del Sur province, in the southern Philippines, a spokesperson for the Philippine said, today.

Lieutenant Colonel Roden Orbon, of the Army's 6th Infantry Division said, the fighting broke out around 1:30 p.m. local time in Pagalungan town yesterday, forcing around 30 families in the area to flee, to avoid getting caught in the crossfire.

It was unclear what caused the fighting among the two warring factions.

The MILF signed a peace pact with the government in 2014, ending decades of bloody conflict in the southern Philippines.

The peace agreement paved the way for establishing the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, in Muslim Mindanao. Over 26,000 MILF combatants have been decommissioned since 2019.– NNN-PNA