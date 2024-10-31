Kuwait PM Offers Condolence To Spain King Over Rain Victims
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent Thursday a cable of condolences to King of Spain Felipe VI on the tragic loss of life due to heavy rains and floods in Spain's eastern region of Valencia. (pickup previous)
