Celebrating UT's Foundation Day 'Humiliation' For People Of J & K: Tarigami
Date
10/31/2024 7:07:38 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – Senior CPI(M) leader and Kulgam MLA M Y Tarigami Thursday said celebrating the Union Territory's foundation day was a“humiliation” for the people of Jammu and Kashmir as“downgrading” the state was“unprecedented” and an“assault” on the constitution of the country.
“The humiliation of the people of J-K is being celebrated by the rulers and some bureaucrats are applauding it. This is unfortunate,” Tarigami told PTI.
Valley-based mainstream Political parties skipped the event and criticised the LG administration for celebrating the Union Territory's foundation day.
Tarigami also hit out at LG Manoj Sinha following his remarks that skipping the celebrations by the MLAs showed their“dual character”.
He said the Supreme Court has mentioned in its verdict that the UT status is temporary, and statehood must be restored as early as possible.
“LG sahab must try to look at it and the prime minister, home minister and others who hold the command of the country are on record that this is a temporary status and statehood will be restored,” Tarigami added.
The ruling National Conference had Wednesday said it would stay away from the UT foundation day celebrations as it does not accept the status and wants restoration of statehood at the earliest.
|
