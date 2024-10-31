Teacher Killed In Road Accident In South Kashmir's Anantnag

Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that a man lost control over his scooty near Shangus and fell down the road, resulting his on spot death.

He has been identified as Ajaz Ahmad Shah (36) son of Ali Mohammad Shah resident of Brah Ranipora Achabal. He was a teacher by profession, he said.

Meanwhile, have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now