Teacher Killed In Road Accident In South Kashmir's Anantnag
10/31/2024 7:07:37 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A 36-year-old Teacher was killed after his scooty fell down the road at Shangus area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday.
Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that a man lost control over his scooty near Shangus and fell down the road, resulting his on spot death.
He has been identified as Ajaz Ahmad Shah (36) son of Ali Mohammad Shah resident of Brah Ranipora Achabal. He was a teacher by profession, he said.
Meanwhile, Police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.
