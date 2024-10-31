India, China Armies Exchange Sweets At Ladakh Border On Diwali After Complete Disengagement: In Pics

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Indian and Chinese exchanged sweets at various border points in the Ladakh sector on the occasion of Diwali on Thursday. A few pictures showed the two sides exchanging sweets in the border area, just a day after the two sides completed the disengagement process.

The exchange between the Indian and Chinese armies took place at Hot Springs, Karakoram Pass, Daulat Beg Oldi, KongkLa and Chushul-Moldo border meeting point in Ladakh on the occasion of Diwali, news agency ANI reported.

The exchange of sweets came days after India and China agreed on patrol arrangement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the India-China border. Earlier on Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the disengagement process in LAC (Line of Actual Control) in eastern Ladakh is nearly complete.

Singh said ,“There have been talks between India and China at both diplomatic and military levels to resolve conflicts in some areas along the LAC. After recent talks, there has been a broad consensus to restore the ground situation...The agreement that has been reached also includes the rights of patrolling and grazing in traditional areas. Based on this consensus, the disengagement process is almost complete.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was speaking during the inauguration ceremony of Bob Khathing Museum in Assam's Tezpur.

On Wednesday, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong said that it is natural for India and China to have differences as neighbouring countries but the important thing is how to handle and solve these differences. Xu Feihong was quoted by ANI as saying he is looking forward to smooth cooperation of between India and China in every field including politics, business and education.

Soldiers of the Indian and Chinese Army exchange sweets at Hot Springs in Ladakh on the occasion of Diwali.

The border standoff between India and China began in eastern Ladakh along the LAC in 2020 , sparked by Chinese military actions. This incident led to prolonged tensions between the two nations, significantly straining their relations.

Earlir, Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi stressed that restoring trust along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) would be a gradual process, to return to the April 2020 status quo, highlighting the steps of disengagement, de-escalation, and buffer zone management as crucial for easing tensions between the two nations. He further explained that the process will take place in phases, with each step aimed at reducing tensions.