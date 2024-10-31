US Election 2024: Elon Musk Ordered To Appear In Philadelphia Court Over $1 Million Voter Giveaway

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Philadelphia judge has moved up a hearing on District Attorney Larry Krasner's lawsuit against Elon Musk 's $1 million-a-day voter giveaway initiative. Initially set for Friday, the hearing is now scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m. and will take place in Philadelphia's City Hall instead of the original courthouse, providing enhanced security as reportedly requested by Krasner.

Elon Musk has been ordered to attend the emergency hearing.

Krasner, who filed the suit on Monday, reportedly received threats and antisemitic messages from Musk's supporters after the action was announced. Some posts reportedly even included Krasner's home address, urging followers to“visit,” which he has described as“criminal” and“threatening.”

The lawsuit, filed by Krasne on Monday, alleges that Musk's campaign, run by the political action committee America PAC, violates Pennsylvania's strict lottery laws. The program offers $1 million daily prizes to registered voters in battleground states who sign a petition in support of the First and Second Amendments, an initiative that Krasner claims infringes upon consumer protection laws. He also argued that the program requires voters to surrender personal information, which may have further implications for consumer rights and privacy.

The Justice Department had recently cautioned Musk 's America PAC that offering financial incentives for voter participation could breach federal regulations.

Ahead of Thursday's expedited hearing, Krasner reportedly requested additional security, underscoring the escalating tensions surrounding the high-stakes case.

Elon Musk has pledged to donate $1 million daily until Election Day to voters in battleground states who sign an online petition supporting the US Constitution. The petition, launched through his recently established America PAC, champions the First and Second Amendments, with Musk personally awarding $1 million to a participant at a recent Pennsylvania rally for Donald Trump.

Musk's contest, open to registered voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. America PAC recently donated $75 million to support Trump's presidential bid. During an October 25 town hall on X, Musk clarified the petition's intent, emphasizing it promotes constitutional values rather than encouraging voter registration.