Thursday’S Football Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live
Date
10/31/2024 7:00:23 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The football highlights for this Thursday, October 31, include the highly anticipated Racing vs Corinthians match in the CONMEBOL Sul-Americana semifinal second leg.
Additionally, fans can look forward to various exciting matches from the Italian Serie A, Spanish Copa del Rey, and FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.
Indian Super League
11:00 AM – Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC – OneFootball
Italian Serie A
2:30 PM – Genoa vs Fiorentina – ESPN 4 and Disney+
4:45 PM – Roma vs Torino – ESPN 4 and Disney+
4:45 PM – Como 1907 vs Lazio – Disney+
Saudi Pro League
3:00 PM – Al-Ittihad vs Al-Ahli Saudi – BandSports and Youtube/canalgoatbr
Spanish Copa del Rey
3:00 PM – Vic vs Atlético de Madrid – ESPN 3 and Disney+
3:00 PM – San Tirso vs Espanyol – Disney+
5:00 PM – Gevora vs Real Betis – Disney+
5:00 PM – Jove Español vs Real Sociedad – Disney+
5:00 PM – Ontiñena vs Las Palmas – Disney+
Copa do Brasil Sub-20 (Quarterfinal first leg)
3:30 PM – Tuna Luso vs São Paulo – Sportv
6:00 PM – Palmeiras vs Cruzeiro – Sportv
Argentine Primera División
7:00 PM – Estudiantes vs Independiente Rivadavia – ESPN 4 and Disney+
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup (Semifinal)
8:00 PM – Spain vs England – Sportv 3 and FIFA+
CONMEBOL Sul-Americana (Semifinal second leg)
9:30 PM – Racing vs Corinthians – SBT, ESPN, Disney+ and Youtube/@SBTSports
CONCACAF Central American Cup
11:00 PM – Herediano vs Real Estelí – Disney+
Where to watch Racing vs Corinthians live
The Racing vs Corinthians game will be broadcast live on SBT, ESPN, Disney+, and Youtube/@SBTSports at 9:30 PM.
What time is the Spain vs England FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup semifinal game?
The Spain vs England FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup semifinal game will be broadcast live on Sportv 3 and FIFA+ at 8:00 PM.
Which football games will be broadcast live today?
Sportv
3:30 PM – Tuna Luso vs São Paulo – Copa do Brasil Sub-20 (Quarterfinal first leg)
6:00 PM – Palmeiras vs Cruzeiro – Copa do Brasil Sub-20 (Quarterfinal first leg)
8:00 PM – Spain vs England – FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup (Semifinal)
ESPN
2:30 PM – Genoa vs Fiorentina – Italian Serie A
3:00 PM – Vic vs Atlético de Madrid – Spanish Copa del Rey
4:45 PM – Roma vs Torino – Italian Serie A
7:00 PM – Estudiantes vs Independiente Rivadavia – Argentine Primera División
9:30 PM – Racing vs Corinthians – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana (Semifinal second leg)
Where to watch and which games will be broadcast live and online today?
Disney+
Multiple matches from various leagues and competitions throughout the day
OneFootball
11:00 AM – Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC – Indian Super League
Youtube/canalgoatbr
3:00 PM – Al-Ittihad vs Al-Ahli Saudi – Saudi Pro League
Youtube/@SBTSports
9:30 PM – Racing vs Corinthians – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana (Semifinal second leg)
