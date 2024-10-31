Thursday’S Football Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The highlights for this Thursday, October 31, include the highly anticipated Racing vs Corinthians match in the CONMEBOL Sul-Americana semifinal second leg.



Additionally, fans can look forward to various exciting matches from the Italian Serie A, Spanish Copa del Rey, and U-17 Women's World Cup.

Indian Super League





11:00 AM – Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC – OneFootball







2:30 PM – Genoa vs Fiorentina – ESPN 4 and Disney+



4:45 PM – Roma vs Torino – ESPN 4 and Disney+

4:45 PM – Como 1907 vs Lazio – Disney+





3:00 PM – Al-Ittihad vs Al-Ahli Saudi – BandSports and Youtube/canalgoatbr







3:00 PM – Vic vs Atlético de Madrid – ESPN 3 and Disney+



3:00 PM – San Tirso vs Espanyol – Disney+



5:00 PM – Gevora vs Real Betis – Disney+



5:00 PM – Jove Español vs Real Sociedad – Disney+

5:00 PM – Ontiñena vs Las Palmas – Disney+







3:30 PM – Tuna Luso vs São Paulo – Sportv

6:00 PM – Palmeiras vs Cruzeiro – Sportv





7:00 PM – Estudiantes vs Independiente Rivadavia – ESPN 4 and Disney+





8:00 PM – Spain vs England – Sportv 3 and FIFA+





9:30 PM – Racing vs Corinthians – SBT, ESPN, Disney+ and Youtube/@SBTSports





11:00 PM – Herediano vs Real Estelí – Disney+





The Racing vs Corinthians game will be broadcast live on SBT, ESPN, Disney+, and Youtube/@SBTSports at 9:30 PM.





The Spain vs England FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup semifinal game will be broadcast live on Sportv 3 and FIFA+ at 8:00 PM.







