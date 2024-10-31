عربي


Thursday’S Football Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live


10/31/2024 7:00:23 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The football highlights for this Thursday, October 31, include the highly anticipated Racing vs Corinthians match in the CONMEBOL Sul-Americana semifinal second leg.

Additionally, fans can look forward to various exciting matches from the Italian Serie A, Spanish Copa del Rey, and FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.
Indian Super League


  • 11:00 AM – Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC – OneFootball

Italian Serie A

  • 2:30 PM – Genoa vs Fiorentina – ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 4:45 PM – Roma vs Torino – ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 4:45 PM – Como 1907 vs Lazio – Disney+

Saudi Pro League

  • 3:00 PM – Al-Ittihad vs Al-Ahli Saudi – BandSports and Youtube/canalgoatbr


Spanish Copa del Rey

  • 3:00 PM – Vic vs Atlético de Madrid – ESPN 3 and Disney+
  • 3:00 PM – San Tirso vs Espanyol – Disney+
  • 5:00 PM – Gevora vs Real Betis – Disney+
  • 5:00 PM – Jove Español vs Real Sociedad – Disney+
  • 5:00 PM – Ontiñena vs Las Palmas – Disney+

Copa do Brasil Sub-20 (Quarterfinal first leg)

  • 3:30 PM – Tuna Luso vs São Paulo – Sportv
  • 6:00 PM – Palmeiras vs Cruzeiro – Sportv

Argentine Primera División

  • 7:00 PM – Estudiantes vs Independiente Rivadavia – ESPN 4 and Disney+

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup (Semifinal)

  • 8:00 PM – Spain vs England – Sportv 3 and FIFA+

CONMEBOL Sul-Americana (Semifinal second leg)

  • 9:30 PM – Racing vs Corinthians – SBT, ESPN, Disney+ and Youtube/@SBTSports

CONCACAF Central American Cup

  • 11:00 PM – Herediano vs Real Estelí – Disney+

Where to watch Racing vs Corinthians live

  • The Racing vs Corinthians game will be broadcast live on SBT, ESPN, Disney+, and Youtube/@SBTSports at 9:30 PM.

What time is the Spain vs England FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup semifinal game?

  • The Spain vs England FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup semifinal game will be broadcast live on Sportv 3 and FIFA+ at 8:00 PM.

Sportv

  • 3:30 PM – Tuna Luso vs São Paulo – Copa do Brasil Sub-20 (Quarterfinal first leg)
  • 6:00 PM – Palmeiras vs Cruzeiro – Copa do Brasil Sub-20 (Quarterfinal first leg)
  • 8:00 PM – Spain vs England – FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup (Semifinal)

ESPN

  • 2:30 PM – Genoa vs Fiorentina – Italian Serie A
  • 3:00 PM – Vic vs Atlético de Madrid – Spanish Copa del Rey
  • 4:45 PM – Roma vs Torino – Italian Serie A
  • 7:00 PM – Estudiantes vs Independiente Rivadavia – Argentine Primera División
  • 9:30 PM – Racing vs Corinthians – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana (Semifinal second leg)

Disney+

  • Multiple matches from various leagues and competitions throughout the day

OneFootball

  • 11:00 AM – Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC – Indian Super League

Youtube/canalgoatbr

  • 3:00 PM – Al-Ittihad vs Al-Ahli Saudi – Saudi Pro League

Youtube/@SBTSports

  • 9:30 PM – Racing vs Corinthians – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana (Semifinal second leg)

