'One Nation, One Election' Is Mere 'Catchphrase': Congress

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Lok Sabha MP Tariq Anwar on Thursday criticised the concept of 'One Nation, One Election', calling it merely a "catchphrase" and arguing that it contradicts India's constitutional provisions.

"We have successfully implemented One Nation One Tax with GST, One Nation One Power Grid, One Nation One Ration Card, and One Nation One Insurance under Aayushman Bharat. Now, our efforts are focused on achieving One Nation, One Election, which will strengthen India's democracy," Anwar told IANS.

Responding to the Prime Minister's remarks, Anwar stated, "Every time an election nears, they bring up this concept. Recently, elections for four states were divided into pairs, with J&K and Haryana held together, followed by Jharkhand and Maharashtra. All four could have been conducted simultaneously, but it seems they lack the intention."

"This is just a slogan, a catchphrase, and it contradicts our Constitution. Each state has unique political circumstances, which Babasaheb Ambedkar considered when drafting the Constitution," he said.

Anwar also addressed PM Modi's comments regarding Article 370, where the Prime Minister said, "For 70 years, Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution was not fully implemented across India. Those who claim to uphold the Constitution have, in fact, insulted it. This was due to the barrier of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, which has now been removed forever."

Anwar pointed out that Article 370 was a constitutional provision implemented under special circumstances.

"Kashmir's Muslim-majority population, under Sheikh Abdullah's leadership, chose to join India. An agreement with Raja Hari Singh at that time included the provision of Article 370 for Kashmir's unique situation. Our leaders took this decision based on historical context, something the Prime Minister seems to overlook in his statements," he added.