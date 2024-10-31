Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Reports Results For The Third Quarter Of 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Outdoor Holdings, (NYSE: CCO ) (the "Company") today reported results for the quarter

ended September

30, 2024. "Our third quarter consolidated revenue of

$559 million increased 6.1%, or 5.7% excluding movements in foreign exchange rates, with growth across all of our business segments," said Scott Wells, Chief Executive Officer of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. "Our America segment delivered a revenue increase of 5.0% during the period, reflecting improved national advertising sales and growth across all regions. "We continue to pursue a range of initiatives aimed at leveraging our technology investments and enhanced sales teams to maximize our performance in the U.S. Utilizing our digital expertise and RADAR data analytics resources, we are making inroads into verticals that have traditionally not relied on out-of-home to reach their target audiences. We have also secured, effective November 1, 2024, a large 15-year contract for roadside advertising assets controlled by the New York MTA. These initiatives have broadened our revenue base as we pursue growth opportunities.

"Our business is performing well, and we remain on track to deliver on our full year 2024

consolidated financial guidance. We are committed to executing our strategic plan, including continuing the sales processes related to our international businesses. Our ultimate goals include organically growing cash flow and reducing leverage on our balance sheet." Financial Highlights: Financial highlights for the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the same period of 2023, including financial highlights excluding movements in foreign exchange rates ("FX")1:

(In millions) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024

% Change Revenue:





Consolidated Revenue2 $











559.0

6.1

% Excluding movements in FX1,2 556.7

5.7

% America Revenue 292.8

5.0

% Airports Revenue 82.3

9.0

% Europe-North Revenue 166.4

11.4

% Excluding movements in FX1 162.2

8.6

%







Net Loss:





Loss from Continuing Operations (31.5)

(38.3)

%







Adjusted EBITDA1:





Adjusted EBITDA1,2 142.8

2.6

% Excluding movements in FX1,2 141.9

1.9

% America Segment Adjusted EBITDA3 128.4

5.8

% Airports Segment Adjusted EBITDA3 16.9

9.0

% Europe-North Segment Adjusted EBITDA3 28.3

(0.5)

% Excluding movements in FX1 27.2

(4.5)

%





1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Supplemental Disclosures" section herein for more information. 2 Financial highlights exclude results of discontinued operations. See "Supplemental Disclosures" section herein for more information. 3 Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a GAAP financial measure. See "Supplemental Disclosures" section herein for more information.

Guidance:

Our expectations for the fourth quarter

of 2024 are as follows:



Fourth

Quarter of 2024

% change from prior year (in millions) Low

High

Low

High Consolidated Revenue1,2 $







628

$







653

(1)

%

3

% America 308

318

3

%

7

% Airports 111

116

-

%

4

% Europe-North1 185

195

(4)

%

2

%

















1 Excludes movements in

FX 2 Excludes results of discontinued operations

We have updated our full year 2024 guidance from the guidance previously provided in our earnings release issued on August 7, 2024, as follows:



Full Year of 2024

% change from prior year (in millions) Low

High

Low

High Consolidated Revenue1,2 $





2,222

$





2,247

4

%

6

% America 1,141

1,151

4

%

5

% Airports 356

361

14

%

16

% Europe-North1 648

658

5

%

6

% Loss from Continuing Operations1 (165)

(150)

5

%

(5)

% Adjusted EBITDA1,2,3 560

580

5

%

8

% AFFO1,2,3 90

105

8

%

26

% Capital Expenditures2 130

140

(10)

%

(3)

%





1 Excludes movements in FX 2 Excludes results of discontinued operations 3 This is a non-GAAP financial measure.

See "Supplemental Disclosures" section herein for more information.

Expected results and estimates may be impacted by factors outside of the Company's control, and actual results may be materially different from this guidance. See "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" herein.

Results:

Results provided herein exclude amounts related to discontinued operations for all periods presented.

Revenue:

(In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30,

% Change

Nine Months Ended September 30,

% Change

2024

2023



2024

2023

Revenue:





















America $



292,821

$



278,760

5.0

%

$



832,805

$



802,326

3.8

% Airports 82,331

75,558

9.0

%

245,476

200,392

22.5

% Europe-North 166,361

149,366

11.4

%

470,489

427,778

10.0

% Other 17,475

23,102

(24.4)

%

50,511

64,530

(21.7)

% Consolidated Revenue $



558,988

$



526,786

6.1

%

$

1,599,281

$

1,495,026

7.0

%























Revenue excluding movements in FX1:





















America $



292,821

$



278,760

5.0

%

$



832,805

$



802,326

3.8

% Airports 82,331

75,558

9.0

%

245,476

200,392

22.5

% Europe-North 162,209

149,366

8.6

%

463,374

427,778

8.3

% Other 19,299

23,102

(16.5)

%

52,624

64,530

(18.5)

% Consolidated Revenue excluding movements in FX $



556,660

$



526,786

5.7

%

$

1,594,279

$

1,495,026

6.6

%



1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Supplemental Disclosures" section herein for more information.

Revenue for the third quarter of 2024, as compared to the same period of 2023:

America :

Revenue up 5.0%:



Revenue up in all regions driven by increased demand for both digital and printed billboards and the deployment of new digital billboards

Digital revenue up 8.4% to $105.8 million from $97.6 million National sales comprised 36.3% of America revenue

Airports :

Revenue up 9.0%:



Strong advertising demand, with growth led by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey airports

Digital revenue up 0.8% to $42.1 million from $41.8 million National sales comprised 58.6% of Airports revenue

Europe-North :

Revenue up 11.4%; excluding movements in FX, up 8.6%:



Revenue up in most countries due to increased demand, most significantly in Sweden; partially offset by loss of transit contract in Norway Digital revenue up 15.4% to $96.7 million from $83.8 million; digital revenue, excluding movements in FX, up 12.4% to $94.2 million

Other:

Revenue down 24.4%; excluding movements in FX, down 16.5%:

Loss of contract in Singapore

Direct Operating and SG&A Expenses1:

(In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30,

% Change

Nine Months Ended September 30,

% Change

2024

2023



2024

2023

Direct operating and SG&A expenses: America $



164,553

$



157,456

4.5

%

$



482,571

$



470,158

2.6

% Airports 65,406

60,038

8.9

%

190,485

162,274

17.4

% Europe-North 138,679

121,154

14.5

%

394,942

366,706

7.7

% Other 15,808

19,812

(20.2)

%

50,475

57,360

(12.0)

% Consolidated Direct operating and

SG&A expenses2 $



384,446

$



358,460

7.2

%

$

1,118,473

$

1,056,498

5.9

%























Direct operating and SG&A expenses excluding movements in FX3: America $



164,553

$



157,456

4.5

%

$



482,571

$



470,158

2.6

% Airports 65,406

60,038

8.9

%

190,485

162,274

17.4

% Europe-North 135,663

121,154

12.0

%

389,426

366,706

6.2

% Other 17,394

19,812

(12.2)

%

52,650

57,360

(8.2)

% Consolidated Direct operating and

SG&A expenses excluding

movements in FX $



383,016

$



358,460

6.9

%

$

1,115,132

$

1,056,498

5.5

%





1 "Direct operating and

SG&A expenses" as presented throughout this earnings release refers to the sum of direct operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) and selling, general and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization). 2 Includes restructuring and other costs of $1.0 million and $0.3 million during the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $2.5 million and $0.8 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. 3 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Supplemental Disclosures" section herein for more information.

Direct operating and SG&A expenses for the third quarter of 2024, as compared to the same period of 2023:

America :

Direct operating and SG&A expenses

up 4.5%:



Lower property taxes in prior year related to a legal settlement

Higher compensation costs driven by higher variable-incentive compensation, increased headcount and pay increases

Higher production, installation and maintenance costs associated with revenue growth Site lease expense down 4.7%, to $85.9 million from $90.1 million, driven by the renegotiation of an existing contract and a decrease in estimated lessor property taxes in certain lease arrangements

Airports :

Direct operating and SG&A expenses up 8.9%:

Site lease expense up 9.1%, to $51.5 million from $47.2 million, driven by higher revenue and lower rent abatements

Europe-North :

Direct operating and SG&A expenses up 14.5%; excluding movements in FX, up 12.0%:



Site lease expense up 8.4%, to $60.3 million from $55.6 million; site lease expense, excluding movements in FX, up 6.2% to $59.0 million driven by higher revenue and new contracts, partially offset by contract loss in Norway

Higher property taxes and higher rental costs for additional digital displays Higher compensation costs driven by pay increases and variable-incentive compensation

Other:

Direct operating and SG&A expenses

down 20.2%; excluding movements in FX, down 12.2%

Loss of contract in Singapore

Corporate Expenses:

(In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30,

% Change

Nine Months Ended September 30,

% Change

2024

2023



2024

2023

Corporate expenses1 $



40,948

$



34,931

17.2

%

$



125,778

$



129,427

(2.8)

% Corporate expenses excluding movements in FX2 40,925

34,931

17.2

%

125,401

129,427

(3.1)

%





1 Includes restructuring and other costs of $1.4 million and $0.6 million during the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $5.2 million and $20.2 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Restructuring and other costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 include an expense of $19.0 million recorded for the resolution of the investigation of the Company's former indirect, non-wholly-owned subsidiary, Clear Media Limited. 2 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Supplemental Disclosures" section herein for more information.

Corporate expenses for the third quarter of 2024, as compared to the same period of 2023, up 17.2%:



Higher employee compensation costs, mainly driven by insurance benefits and share-based compensation Higher legal costs associated with property and casualty settlements

Loss from Continuing Operations:

(In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30,

% Change

Nine Months Ended September 30,

% Change

2024

2023



2024

2023

Loss from continuing operations $



(31,543)

$



(51,082)

(38.3)

%

$

(168,519)

$

(182,493)

(7.7)

%

Adjusted EBITDA1:

(In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30,

% Change

Nine Months Ended September 30,

% Change

2024

2023



2024

2023

Segment Adjusted EBITDA2: America $



128,372

$



121,335

5.8

%

$



350,816

$



332,213

5.6

% Airports 16,925

15,522

9.0

%

55,089

38,120

44.5

% Europe-North 28,314

28,444

(0.5)

%

75,288

61,850

21.7

% Other 1,950

3,290

(40.7)

%

2,156

7,170

(69.9)

% Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA 175,561

168,591

4.1

%

483,349

439,353

10.0

% Adjusted Corporate expenses1 (32,787)

(29,375)

11.6

%

(100,949)

(94,124)

7.3

% Adjusted EBITDA1 $



142,774

$



139,216

2.6

%

$



382,400

$



345,229

10.8

%























Segment Adjusted EBITDA excluding movements in FX1: America $



128,372

$



121,335

5.8

%

$



350,816

$



332,213

5.6

% Airports 16,925

15,522

9.0

%

55,089

38,120

44.5

% Europe-North 27,152

28,444

(4.5)

%

73,674

61,850

19.1

% Other 2,182

3,290

(33.7)

%

2,102

7,170

(70.7)

% Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA 174,631

168,591

3.6

%

481,681

439,353

9.6

% Adjusted Corporate expenses excluding movements in FX1 (32,765)

(29,375)

11.5

%

(100,599)

(94,124)

6.9

% Adjusted EBITDA excluding movements in FX1 $



141,866

$



139,216

1.9

%

$



381,082

$



345,229

10.4

%





1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Supplemental Disclosures" section herein for more information. 2 Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a GAAP financial measure. See "Supplemental Disclosures" section herein for more information.

AFFO1:

(In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30,

% Change

Nine Months Ended September 30,

% Change

2024

2023



2024

2023

AFFO1,2 $



26,850

$



24,612

9.1

%

$



35,864

$





9,807

NM AFFO excluding movements in FX1,2 25,968

24,612

5.5

%

34,482

9,807

NM





1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Supplemental Disclosures" section herein for more information. 2 Percentage changes that are so large as to not be meaningful have been designated as "NM."

Capital Expenditures:

(In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30,

% Change

Nine Months Ended September 30,

% Change

2024

2023



2024

2023

America $



13,406

$



16,148

(17.0)

%

$



35,679

$



51,844

(31.2)

% Airports 3,188

3,072

3.8

%

6,634

10,382

(36.1)

% Europe-North 9,707

7,851

23.6

%

23,835

18,998

25.5

% Other 1,123

1,577

(28.8)

%

3,217

4,534

(29.0)

% Corporate 3,101

4,022

(22.9)

%

8,029

10,678

(24.8)

% Consolidated capital expenditures $



30,525

$



32,670

(6.6)

%

$



77,394

$



96,436

(19.7)

%

Markets and Displays:

As of September

30, 2024, we operated more than 311,000 print and digital out-of-home advertising displays in 19 countries as part of our continuing operations, with the majority of our revenue generated by operations in the U.S. and Europe. As of September

30, 2024, we had presence in

81 Designated Market Areas ("DMAs") in the U.S., including 43 of the top 50 U.S. markets, and in 12 countries throughout Europe, excluding markets that are considered discontinued operations.



Number of digital

displays added

(removed), net, in

third quarter

Total number of displays as of September

30, 2024



Digital

Printed

Total America1:













Billboards2 18

1,897

32,995

34,892 Other displays3 (2)

609

13,781

14,390 Airports4 108

2,650

10,513

13,163 Europe-North 534

16,659

227,321

243,980 Other 55

1,132

3,930

5,062 Total displays 713

22,947

288,540

311,487

1 As of September 30, 2024, our America segment had presence in 28 U.S. DMAs. 2 Billboards includes bulletins, posters, spectaculars and wallscapes. 3 Other displays includes street furniture and transit displays. 4 As of September 30, 2024, our Airports segment had displays across nearly 200 commercial and private airports in the U.S. and the Caribbean.

Clear Channel International

B.V.

Clear Channel International B.V. ("CCIBV"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the borrower under the CCIBV Term Loan Facility, includes the operations of our Europe-North and Europe-South segments and, prior to September 17, 2024, also included Singapore, which is included in "Other." The financial results of Singapore have historically been immaterial to the results of CCIBV, and revenue and expenses for the Singapore business were further reduced in the first quarter of 2024 due to the loss of a contract.

On September 17, 2024, CCIBV sold its equity interest in the Singapore business to another indirect foreign wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

As the current and former businesses in the Europe-South segment are considered discontinued operations, results of these businesses are reported as a separate component of Consolidated net income (loss) in the CCIBV Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) for all periods presented and are excluded from the discussion below.

CCIBV results from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the same period of 2023 are as follows:



CCIBV revenue increased 8.1% to $166.4 million from $154.0 million. Excluding the $4.2 million impact of movements in FX, CCIBV revenue increased 5.4% as higher revenue from our Europe-North segment, as described in the above "Results" section of this earnings release, was partially offset by the loss of a contract in Singapore. CCIBV operating income was $5.0 million compared to $8.6 million in the same period of 2023.

Liquidity and Financial Position:

Cash and Cash Equivalents:

As of September

30, 2024, we had $201.1 million of cash on our balance sheet, including $56.0 million of cash held outside the U.S. by our subsidiaries (excluding cash held by our business in Spain, which is a discontinued operation).

The following table summarizes our cash flows for the nine months ended September

30, 2024 on a consolidated basis, including both continuing and discontinued operations:

(In thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $













50,480 Net cash used for investing activities1 (92,230) Net cash used for financing activities (7,542) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (750) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $











(50,042)



Cash paid for interest $











297,118 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds $













11,349





1 Includes capital expenditures for discontinued operations of $7.9 million.

Debt:

We anticipate having cash interest payment obligations of approximately $137

million during the remainder of 2024, including the first semi-annual interest payment on the 7.875% Senior Secured Notes Due 2030 (the "CCOH 7.875% Senior Secured Notes"), which was paid in October, and $420

million in 2025, assuming that we do not refinance or incur additional debt.

Our next debt maturities are in 2027 when the $1.25

billion aggregate principal amount of 5.125% Senior Secured Notes Due 2027 and the $375.0

million principal amount outstanding under the CCIBV Term Loan Facility become due.

Please refer to Table 3 in this earnings release for additional detail regarding our outstanding debt balance.

TABLE 1 - Financial Highlights of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. and its Subsidiaries:







(In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenue $







558,988

$







526,786

$





1,599,281

$





1,495,026 Operating expenses:













Direct operating expenses1 284,601

271,377

827,063

790,206 Selling, general and administrative expenses1 99,845

87,083

291,410

266,292 Corporate expenses1 40,948

34,931

125,778

129,427 Depreciation and amortization 57,582

57,699

165,755

186,409 Impairment charges2 -

-

18,073

- Other operating expense, net 3,684

6,179

9,745

10,122 Operating income 72,328

69,517

161,457

112,570 Interest expense, net (106,995)

(107,391)

(322,060)

(314,624) Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt -

3,817

(4,787)

3,817 Other income (expense), net3 (676)

(17,269)

(9,120)

3,722 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (35,343)

(51,326)

(174,510)

(194,515) Income tax benefit attributable to continuing operations 3,800

244

5,991

12,022 Loss from continuing operations (31,543)

(51,082)

(168,519)

(182,493) Income (loss) from discontinued operations4 (13)

(211,736)

9,246

(152,326) Consolidated net loss (31,556)

(262,818)

(159,273)

(334,819) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 984

672

2,104

880 Net loss attributable to the Company $







(32,540)

$





(263,490)

$





(161,377)

$





(335,699)





1 Excludes depreciation and amortization. 2 Impairment charges for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 relate to the impairment of long-lived assets in certain of the Company's Latin American businesses. 3 Other income (expense), net, includes debt modification expense of $12.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and $4.4 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 related to the debt transactions the Company completed in March 2024 and August 2023, respectively. 4 Income (loss) from discontinued operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 reflects the net income (loss) generated during these periods by operations in Spain. Loss from discontinued operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 reflects a loss of $200.6 million recognized upon classification of our former business in France as held for sale, which, during the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was partially offset by gains of $96.4 million and $11.2 million from the sales of our former businesses in Switzerland and Italy, respectively. The remaining loss from discontinued operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 reflects the net loss generated by operations of our Europe-South segment (through the sale date of each business) during the respective period and income tax expense driven by the sale of these businesses.

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding







(In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Weighted average common shares outstanding – Basic and Diluted 488,947

482,945

487,155

481,289

TABLE 2 - Selected Balance Sheet Information:







(In thousands) September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023 Cash and cash equivalents $







201,111

$







251,652 Total current assets1 906,164

957,401 Property, plant and equipment, net 638,680

666,344 Total assets1 4,644,526

4,722,475 Current liabilities (excluding current portion of long-term debt)2 903,792

883,116 Long-term debt (including current portion of long-term debt) 5,657,391

5,631,903 Stockholders' deficit (3,598,242)

(3,450,743)





1 Total current assets and total assets include assets of discontinued operations of $134.8 million and $131.3 million as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. 2 Current liabilities includes liabilities of discontinued operations of $74.0 million and $68.8 million as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

TABLE 3 - Total Debt:











(In thousands) Maturity

September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023 Debt:









Receivables-Based Credit Facility1 August 2026

$













-

$













- Revolving Credit Facility2 August 2026

-

- Term Loan Facility3 August 2028

425,000

1,260,000 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings 5.125% Senior Secured Notes August 2027

1,250,000

1,250,000 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings 9.000% Senior Secured Notes September 2028

750,000

750,000 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings 7.875% Senior Secured Notes3 April 2030

865,000

- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings 7.750% Senior Notes April 2028

995,000

995,000 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings 7.500% Senior Notes June 2029

1,040,000

1,040,000 Clear Channel International B.V. 6.625% Senior Secured Notes4 August 2025

-

375,000 Clear Channel International B.V. Term Loan Facility4 April 2027

375,000

- Finance leases



3,870

4,202 Original issue discount



(7,856)

(2,690) Long-term debt fees



(38,623)

(39,609) Total debt



5,657,391

5,631,903 Less:

Cash and cash equivalents



(201,111)

(251,652) Net debt



$





5,456,280

$





5,380,251





1 As of September 30, 2024, we had $54.9 million of letters of credit outstanding and $101.9 million of excess availability under the Receivables-Based Credit Facility. 2 Effective August 23, 2024, the borrowing limit of the Revolving Credit Facility decreased from $150.0 million to $115.8 million, in accordance with the terms of the Senior Secured Credit Agreement. As of September 30, 2024, we had $43.2 million of letters of credit outstanding and $72.6 million of excess availability under the Revolving Credit Facility. 3 In March 2024, we issued $865.0 million aggregate principal amount of CCOH 7.875% Senior Secured Notes and used a portion of the proceeds therefrom to prepay $835.0

million of borrowings outstanding under our Term Loan Facility. At the same time, we amended our Senior Secured Credit Agreement to, among other things, refinance the $425.0

million remaining principal balance on the Term Loan Facility and to extend its maturity date from 2026 to 2028, subject to certain conditions. 4 In March 2024,

CCIBV entered into the CCIBV Term Loan Facility, totaling an aggregate principal amount of $375.0

million, and used the proceeds therefrom to redeem all of the outstanding $375.0

million aggregate principal amount of CCIBV Senior Secured Notes.

Supplemental Disclosures :

Reportable Segments and Segment Adjusted EBITDA

The Company has four reportable segments, which it believes best reflect how the Company is currently managed: America, which consists of the Company's U.S. operations excluding airports; Airports, which includes revenue from U.S. and Caribbean airports; Europe-North, which consists of operations in the U.K., the Nordics and several other countries throughout northern and central Europe; and Europe-South, which consists of operations in Spain, and prior to their sales on March 31, 2023, May 31, 2023 and October 31, 2023, respectively, also consisted of operations in Switzerland, Italy and France. The Company's remaining operations in Latin America and Singapore are disclosed as "Other." The Company's Europe-South segment met the criteria to be reported as discontinued operations during the third quarter of 2023.

As such, results of this segment are excluded from this earnings release, which only reflects continuing operations, for all periods presented.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA is the profitability metric reported to the Company's chief operating decision maker for purposes of making decisions about allocation of resources to, and assessing performance of, each reportable segment. Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a GAAP financial measure that is calculated as Revenue less Direct operating expenses and SG&A expenses, excluding restructuring and other costs. Restructuring and other costs include costs associated with cost savings initiatives such as severance, consulting and termination costs and other special costs.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This earnings release includes information that does not conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Corporate expenses, Funds From Operations ("FFO") and Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO"). The Company presents this information because the Company believes these non-GAAP measures help investors better understand the Company's operating performance as compared to other out-of-home advertisers, and these metrics are widely used by such companies in practice. Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures below.

The Company defines, and uses, these non-GAAP financial measures as follows:



Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) from continuing operations, plus: income tax expense (benefit) attributable to continuing operations; all non-operating expenses (income), including other expense (income), loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt and interest expense, net; other operating expense (income), net; depreciation, amortization and impairment charges; share-based compensation expense included within corporate expenses; and restructuring and other costs included within operating expenses. Restructuring and other costs include costs associated with cost savings initiatives such as severance, consulting and termination costs and other special costs.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as one of the primary measures for the planning and forecasting of future periods, as well as for measuring performance for compensation of Company executives and other members of Company management. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful for investors because it allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to the method used by Company management and helps improve investors' ability to understand the Company's operating performance, making it easier to compare the Company's results with other companies that have different capital structures or tax rates. In addition, the Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is among the primary measures used externally by the Company's investors, analysts and peers in its industry for purposes of valuation and comparing the operating performance of the Company to other companies in its industry.



As part of the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, the Company also presents the non-GAAP financial measure of "Adjusted Corporate expenses," which the Company defines as corporate expenses excluding share-based compensation expense and restructuring and other costs.

The Company uses the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") definition of FFO, which is consolidated net income (loss) before: depreciation, amortization and impairment of real estate; gains or losses from the disposition of real estate; and adjustments to eliminate unconsolidated affiliates and noncontrolling interests. The Company defines AFFO as FFO excluding discontinued operations and before the following adjustments for continuing operations: maintenance capital expenditures; straight-line rent effects; depreciation, amortization and impairment of non-real estate; loss on extinguishment of debt and debt modification expense; amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts; share-based compensation expense; deferred taxes; restructuring and other costs; transaction costs; foreign exchange transaction gain or loss; and other items, including adjustment for unconsolidated affiliates and noncontrolling interest and nonrecurring infrequent or unusual gains or losses.

The Company is not a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT"). However, the Company competes directly with REITs that present the non-GAAP measures of FFO and AFFO and, accordingly, believes that presenting such measures will be helpful to investors in evaluating the Company's operations with the same terms used by the Company's direct competitors. The Company calculates FFO in accordance with the definition adopted by Nareit. Nareit does not restrict presentation of non-GAAP measures traditionally presented by REITs by entities that are not REITs. In addition, the Company believes FFO and AFFO are already among the primary measures used externally by the Company's investors, analysts and competitors in its industry for purposes of valuation and comparing the operating performance of the Company to other companies in its industry. The Company does not use, and you should not use, FFO and AFFO as an indication of the Company's ability to fund its cash needs or pay dividends or make other distributions. Because the Company is not a REIT, the Company does not have an obligation to pay dividends or make distributions to stockholders and does not intend to pay dividends for the foreseeable future. Moreover, the presentation of these measures should not be construed as an indication that the Company is currently in a position to convert into a REIT.

A significant portion of the Company's advertising operations is conducted in foreign markets, principally Europe, and Company management reviews the results from its foreign operations on a constant dollar basis. The Company presents the GAAP measures of revenue, direct operating and SG&A expenses, corporate expenses and Segment Adjusted EBITDA, as well as the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Corporate expenses, FFO and AFFO, excluding movements in foreign exchange rates because Company management believes that viewing certain financial results without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency rates facilitates period-to-period comparisons of business performance and provides useful information to investors. These measures, which exclude the effects of foreign exchange rates, are calculated by converting the current period's amounts in local currency to U.S. dollars using average monthly foreign exchange rates for the same period of the prior year.

Since these non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as an indicator of operating performance or, in the case of Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and AFFO, the Company's ability to fund its cash needs. In addition, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. See reconciliations of loss from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA, corporate expenses to Adjusted Corporate expenses, and consolidated net loss to FFO and AFFO

in the tables set forth below. This data should be read in conjunction with the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks, which are available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at clearchannel.

Reconciliation of Loss from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA









Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Loss from continuing operations $







(31,543)

$







(51,082)

$





(168,519)

$





(182,493) Adjustments:













Income tax benefit attributable to continuing operations (3,800)

(244)

(5,991)

(12,022) Other (income) expense, net 676

17,269

9,120

(3,722) (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt -

(3,817)

4,787

(3,817) Interest expense, net 106,995

107,391

322,060

314,624 Other operating expense, net 3,684

6,179

9,745

10,122 Impairment charges -

-

18,073

- Depreciation and amortization 57,582

57,699

165,755

186,409 Share-based compensation 6,810

4,987

19,612

15,134 Restructuring and other costs1 2,370

834

7,758

20,994 Adjusted EBITDA $







142,774

$







139,216

$







382,400

$







345,229





1 Restructuring and other costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 include an expense of $19.0 million recorded for the resolution of the investigation of the Company's former indirect, non-wholly-owned subsidiary, Clear Media Limited.

Reconciliation of Corporate Expenses to Adjusted Corporate Expenses









Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Corporate expenses $







(40,948)

$







(34,931)

$





(125,778)

$





(129,427) Share-based compensation 6,810

4,987

19,612

15,134 Restructuring and other costs1 1,351

569

5,217

20,169 Adjusted Corporate expenses $







(32,787)

$







(29,375)

$





(100,949)

$







(94,124)





1 Restructuring and other costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 include an expense of $19.0 million recorded for the resolution of the investigation of the Company's former indirect, non-wholly-owned subsidiary, Clear Media Limited.

Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Loss to FFO and AFFO









Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Consolidated net loss $







(31,556)

$





(262,818)

$





(159,273)

$





(334,819) Depreciation and amortization of real estate 50,754

50,352

144,069

177,986 Net loss (gain) on disposition of real estate

(excludes condemnation proceeds)1 1,085

202,572

(2,573)

98,093 Impairment of real estate2 -

-

16,808

- Adjustment for unconsolidated affiliates and non-controlling interests (1,328)

(819)

(3,601)

(1,991) Funds From Operations (FFO) 18,955

(10,713)

(4,570)

(60,731) Less: FFO from discontinued operations 40

(10,337)

9,427

(47,672) FFO from continuing operations 18,915

(376)

(13,997)

(13,059) Capital expenditures–maintenance (8,449)

(10,638)

(24,829)

(32,867) Straight-line rent effect (2,540)

1,902

(5,446)

4,113 Depreciation and amortization of non-real estate 6,828

7,574

21,686

22,085 Impairment of non-real estate2 -

-

1,265

- Loss or gain on extinguishment of debt and debt modification expense, net -

551

16,785

551 Amortization of deferred financing costs and note discounts 2,877

2,994

8,715

8,788 Share-based compensation 6,810

4,987

19,612

15,134 Deferred taxes (6,307)

(3,074)

(12,102)

(18,464) Restructuring and other costs3 2,370

834

7,758

20,994 Transaction costs 3,909

5,311

15,776

6,707 Foreign exchange transaction loss (gain) (267)

13,735

(4,293)

(7,445) Other items 2,704

812

4,934

3,270 Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) $







26,850

$







24,612

$







35,864

$









9,807





1 Net loss on disposition of real estate for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 includes a loss of $200.6 million recognized upon classification of our former business in France as held for sale. During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, this was partially offset by gains of $96.4 million and $11.2 million from the sales of our former businesses in Switzerland and Italy, respectively. 2 Impairment charges for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 relate to the impairment of long-lived assets in certain of the Company's Latin American businesses. 3 Restructuring and other costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 include an expense of $19.0 million recorded for the resolution of the investigation of the Company's former indirect, non-wholly-owned subsidiary, Clear Media Limited.

Reconciliation of Loss from Continuing Operations Guidance1 to Adjusted EBITDA Guidance1





Full Year of 2024 (in millions) Low

High Loss from continuing operations $









(165)

$









(150) Adjustments:





Income tax benefit attributable to continuing operations (4)

(4) Other expense, net 9

10 Loss on extinguishment of debt 5

5 Interest expense, net 428

430 Other operating expense, net 13

15 Impairment charges 20

20 Depreciation and amortization 219

219 Share-based compensation 26

26 Restructuring and other costs 9

9 Adjusted EBITDA $









560

$









580





1 Guidance excludes movements in

FX

Reconciliation of Loss from Continuing Operations Guidance1 to AFFO Guidance1





Full Year of 2024 (in millions) Low

High Loss from continuing operations $









(165)

$









(150) Depreciation and amortization of real estate 189

189 Net gain on disposition of real estate (excludes condemnation proceeds) (2)

(2) Impairment of real estate 19

19 Adjustment for unconsolidated affiliates and non-controlling interests (5)

(5) FFO from continuing operations 36

51 Capital expenditures–maintenance (39)

(42) Straight-line rent effect (8)

(8) Depreciation and amortization of non-real estate 30

30 Loss on extinguishment of debt and debt modification expense 17

17 Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts 12

12 Share-based compensation 26

26 Deferred taxes (15)

(15) Restructuring and other costs 9

9 Foreign exchange transaction gain (4)

(4) Other items 26

29 Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) $











90

$









105





1 Guidance excludes movements in

FX.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on October

31, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call number is 866-424-3432 (U.S. callers) or +1 215-268-9862 (international callers). A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of the Company's investor website clearchannel). A replay of the webcast will be available after the live conference call on the "Events and Presentations" section of the Company's investor website.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO ) is at the forefront of driving innovation in the out-of-home advertising industry. Our dynamic advertising platform is broadening the pool of advertisers using our medium through the expansion of digital billboards and displays and the integration of data analytics and programmatic capabilities that deliver measurable campaigns that are simpler to buy. By leveraging the scale, reach and flexibility of our diverse portfolio of assets, we connect advertisers with millions of consumers every month.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Eileen McLaughlin

Vice President - Investor Relations

(646) 355-2399

[email protected]

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this earnings release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries (the "Company") to be materially different from any future results, performance, achievements, guidance, goals and/or targets expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The words "guidance," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "goals," "targets" and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, such as statements about our guidance, outlook, long-term forecast, goals or targets; our business plans and strategies; the benefits of the sales of our European businesses; the termination of the agreement to sell our business in Spain and the consequences thereof; expectations about certain markets; the conduct of, and expectations about, international business sales processes; industry and market trends; and our liquidity, are forward-looking statements.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and are difficult to predict.

Various risks that could cause future results to differ from those expressed by the forward-looking statements included in this earnings release include, but are not limited to: continued economic uncertainty, an economic slowdown or a recession; our ability to service our debt obligations and to fund our operations, business strategy and capital expenditures; the impact of our substantial indebtedness, including the effect of our leverage on our financial position and earnings; the difficulty, cost and time required to implement our strategy, including optimizing our portfolio, and the fact that we may not realize the anticipated benefits therefrom; our ability to obtain and renew key contracts with municipalities, transit authorities and private landlords; competition; regulations and consumer concerns regarding privacy, digital services, data protection and the use of artificial intelligence; a breach of our information security measures; legislative or regulatory requirements; restrictions on out-of-home advertising of certain products; environmental, health, safety and land use laws and regulations, as well as various actual and proposed environmental, social and governance policies, regulations and disclosure standards; the impact of the processes to sell our businesses comprising our Europe-North segment and our businesses in Latin America and any process to sell our business in Spain; the impact of the recent dispositions or agreements to dispose of the businesses in our Europe-South segment, including the impact of the termination of the agreement to sell our business in Spain, as well as other strategic transactions or acquisitions; third-party claims of intellectual property infringement, misappropriation or other violation against us or our suppliers; risks of doing business in foreign countries; fluctuations in exchange rates and currency values; volatility of our stock price; the impacts on our stock price as a result of future sales of common stock, or the perception thereof, and dilution resulting from additional capital raised through the sale of common stock or other equity-linked instruments; our ability to continue to comply with the applicable listing standards of the New York Stock Exchange; the restrictions contained in the agreements governing our indebtedness limiting our flexibility in operating our business; the effect of analyst or credit ratings downgrades; our dependence on our management team and other key individuals; continued scrutiny and changing expectations from investors, lenders, customers, government regulators, municipalities, activists and other stakeholders; and certain other factors set forth in our filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date stated, or if no date is stated, as of the date of this earnings release. Other key risks are described in the section entitled "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of the Company's reports filed with the SEC, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

