Bitget Named Among Top 12 Finalists For Digital Currency Exchange Of The Year At Australia’S 2024 Blockies Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget the leading exchange and Web3 company has been selected as a finalist in the Digital Currency Exchange (DCE) of the Year category at Australia's 2024 Blockies Awards. Only 12 finalists were announced for this competitive category among more than 400 registered exchanges in Australia's $552 million DCE .

The Blockies Awards , officially known as the Australian Blockchain Awards, is an annual event celebrating achievements in blockchain and digital technology across Australia. It was established by Blockchain Australia and the Digital Economy Council of Australia (DECA) to recognize individuals, startups, and organizations contributing to blockchain adoption.

The Digital Currency Exchange of the Year award recognizes platforms that prioritize seamless transactions, security, compliance, and community engagement. Winners and shortlists are selected based on major developments in user experience and security standards. Bitget has achieved several feats over the past year within this criteria to address the expanding needs of Australia's crypto market.

The exchange currently offers over 1,000 trading pairs across spot, futures, and margin trading options in Australia. It also provides a $300+ million protection fund to safeguard users in the case of any unforeseen threats and security breaches.

Bitget further maintains a high proof-of-reserves ratio to ensure that the platform is able to serve the market even during major liquidations. These high-standard security features demonstrate a strong commitment to user safety – a primary reason why the exchange was shortlisted in this category.

“Australia is an important market for us, and it's gratifying to see Bitget's efforts being recognized at The Blockies,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget .“There's immense potential to grow the blockchain industry in the region by dialogue and collaboration. The country already has a booming financial infrastructure, and blockchain can only make it better. We at Bitget are happy to be part of Australia's crypto story.”

In terms of user experience, Bitget has emphasized its focus on both newcomers and advanced traders in the Australian market, making sure that there are tangible trading options for everyone. The exchange offers a range of advanced trading tools, such as risk management features and round-the-clock customer support in multiple languages. It also has a Pre-Market Trading Platform, where users can gain early access to new popular tokens and projects before public listing.

The platform is also making crypto trading simple for the continent's growing userbase through its signature copy trading feature. Bitget currently has over 180,000 elite traders with 800,000+ followers on its copy trading platform.

Beyond its business operations, Bitget has made key contributions to increasing blockchain literacy across the market. The platform has launched exclusive blockchain educational projects like the Bitget Academy, Blockchain4Her, and Blockchain4Youth, with substantial investments in lectures and scholarships. These programs issued over 2,000 certificates and facilitated on-campus learning at over 50 universities.

All of these developments have driven Bitget to be one of the key contenders in the Digital Currency Exchange of the Year category. The award is set to take place in Sydney on the 21st of November, where the final winner will be announced.

The exchange's operations have excelled globally throughout the year. As of October 2024, the exchange is serving a whopping of 45 million user base from 150+ countries and regions, with an average daily trading volume of $10 billion, and Bitget also ranked globally the 4th largest crypto exchange by Market Share .

About The Blockies

The Digital Economy Council of Australia warmly invites crypto and blockchain enthusiasts to the most prestigious night in the Australian Blockchain calendar. Hundreds of industry professionals from the Australian blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 industry will convene on Thursday, November 21st, 2024, at the stunning Watersedge overlooking the Sydney Opera House.

This illustrious evening recognizes the exceptional achievements in the blockchain industry and creates a grand platform for networking. There will be plenty of collaboration opportunities between community members, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders to celebrate the transformative impact of blockchain technology on shaping Australia's digital future.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum pric , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features, including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA , in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM market, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

For more information, users can visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

