Ecovyst Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecovyst (NYSE: ECVT ) ("Ecovyst" or the "Company"), a leading integrated and innovative global provider of advanced materials, specialty catalysts and services, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter

2024 Results & Highlights



Sales of $179.2 million, compared to $173.3 million in the third quarter of 2023

Net Income of $14.3 million, compared to $16.6 million in the year-ago quarter, with a net income margin of 8.0% and diluted net income per share of $0.12. Adjusted Net Income was $16.5 million with Adjusted Diluted Income per share of $0.14

Adjusted EBITDA of $59.8 million, down 12% compared to the third quarter of 2023, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 28.5% Cash flows from operating activities was $106.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $73.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Adjusted Free Cash Flow was $59.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $19.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023

"Ecovyst's third-quarter results met our expectations, showcasing the resilience of our Ecoservices segment. This was driven by favorable pricing in regeneration services and increased sales volumes for virgin sulfuric acid. In our Advanced Materials & Catalysts segment, growth in polyethylene catalysts was offset by the shift of certain hydrocracking and custom catalyst orders into the fourth quarter of 2024," said Kurt J. Bitting, Ecovyst's Chief Executive Officer.

"Ecovyst is steadfast in pursuing our strategic goals of operational excellence, increasing industrial segment volumes, and diversifying products through emerging technologies. I am pleased with the strides we've made in enhancing reliability within Ecoservices, which has already led to gains in operational efficiency. Additionally, we have made notable progress in Advanced Materials & Catalysts through investments in the Kansas City expansion and collaborations with customers in biocatalysis and advanced recycling technologies," Bitting added.

Review of Segment Results and Business Trends

Ecoservices

Third

quarter 2024 sales were $153.9 million, compared to $147.6 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in sales reflects higher sales volume in virgin sulfuric acid and favorable contractual pricing in regeneration services. Third quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA was $55.1 million, compared to $54.7 million in the third quarter of 2023. The modest increase reflects favorable net pricing and higher sales volume, partially offset by higher manufacturing costs associated with inflation, increased planned maintenance costs and costs associated with the manufacturing plant reliability improvement program.

Advanced Materials & Catalysts

During the third quarter of 2024, Advanced Silicas sales were $25.3 million, compared to $25.7 million in the third quarter of 2023. The modest decrease in sales reflects the timing of niche custom catalyst sales, partially offset by higher sales of advanced silicas used for the production of polyethylene. Our proportionate 50% share of third quarter sales for the Zeolyst Joint Venture was $30.9 million, compared to $37.0 million in the third quarter of 2023. The change in Zeolyst Joint Venture sales was due primarily to lower sales of catalysts used in the production of sustainable fuels and emission control applications, partially offset by higher sales of hydrocracking catalysts and custom catalysts. Third quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA for Advanced Materials & Catalysts, which includes our proportionate 50% share of the Zeolyst Joint Venture, was $10.9 million, compared to $16.4 million in the third quarter of 2023, with the change reflecting lower sales volume within the Zeolyst Joint Venture associated with catalysts used in the production of sustainable fuels and emission control applications, partially offset by favorable mix and increased sales of advanced silicas used for the production of polyethylene in Advanced Silicas.

Cash Flows and Balance Sheet

Cash flows from operating activities was $106.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $73.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The increase was primarily driven by the timing of dividends received from the Zeolyst Joint Venture and favorable working capital changes. At September 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $123.5 million, total gross debt of $873.0 million and availability under the ABL facility of $64.5 million, after giving effect to $3.3 million of outstanding letters of credit and no revolving credit facility borrowings outstanding, for total available liquidity of $188.0 million. The net debt to net income ratio was 13.9x as of September 30, 2024 and the net debt leverage ratio was 3.2x as of September 30, 2024.

2024 Financial Outlook



Ecovyst expects demand trends for our Ecoservices segment to remain positive for the balance of 2024. The company expects high refinery utilization to provide continued support for our regeneration services business. Ecovyst remains cautious about the possibility of further contraction in industrial demand, but we anticipate sales of virgin sulfuric acid to be up in 2024, compared to 2023. For Advanced Silicas, Ecovyst expects sales of polyethylene catalysts and supports to be up in 2024, compared to 2023. However, the magnitude of the increase remains a function of overall industrial activity and related customer demand. Ecovyst remains cautious of the potential for timing shifts to impact sales of event-driven, niche custom catalysts in our Advanced Silicas business. The Company expects the current supply and demand imbalance in the renewable fuels industry will continue to challenge the near-term demand outlook for Ecovyst's sales of catalyst materials used in sustainable fuel production. Subdued economic conditions and high interest rates are also anticipated to continue to weigh on the near-term sales of emission control catalyst materials which are used on heavy duty diesel vehicles.

"I am pleased with the focus and performance of my Ecovyst colleagues in the face of the near-term challenges in some of our product groups.

Based upon our current expectations for the remainder of the year, which include continued positive momentum in our Ecoservices business, and an expectation for higher polyethylene catalyst sales and anticipated timing associated with hydrocracking and niche custom catalyst sales, we are maintaining our guidance for full-year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA of $230 million $245 million.

While we remain cautious about the uncertainty in the global macroeconomic environment and its potential impact on industrial activity over the balance of the year, we believe the continued resilience and cash generation of our core businesses will allow Ecovyst to remain intently focused on achieving our long-term growth objectives and on value creation for our shareholders," Bitting said.

The Company's current guidance for full year 2024 is as follows:



Sales of $700 million to $740 million

Sales of $115 million to $135 million for proportionate 50% share of Zeolyst Joint Venture, which is excluded from GAAP Sales

Full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA1 of $230 million to $245 million

Free Cash Flow1 of $75 million to $85 million

Capital expenditures of $70 million to $80 million

Interest expense of $48 million to $52 million

Depreciation & Amortization



Ecovyst - $88 million to $92 million

Zeolyst J.V. - $12 million to $14 million

Effective tax rate in the mid 20% range Full year 2024 Adjusted Net Income1 of $53 million to $74 million, with Adjusted Diluted Income per share of $0.45 to $0.63.

1In reliance upon the unreasonable efforts exemption provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, the Company is not able to provide a reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures without unreasonable effort because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts necessary for such a reconciliation such as certain non-cash, nonrecurring or other items that are included in net income as well as the related tax impacts of these items and asset dispositions / acquisitions and changes in foreign currency exchange rates that are included in cash flow, due to the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of these future charges and costs. Because this information is uncertain, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Stock Repurchase Authorization

In April 2022, the Company's Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to $450 million of the Company's outstanding common stock over the next four years. As of September 30, 2024, $229.6 million was available for share repurchases under the program.

During the third quarter of 2024, the Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock pursuant to the stock repurchase program. During the third quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 541,494 shares of its common stock on the open market at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total cost of $5.3 million, excluding brokerage commissions and accrued excise tax.

For possible future repurchases, the actual timing, number, and nature of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors, including stock price, trading volume, and general business and market conditions and may be conducted through negotiated transactions, open market repurchases or other means, including through Rule 10b-18 trading plans or accelerated share repurchases.

The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any number of shares in any specific period, or at all, and the repurchase program may be amended, suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company's discretion.

About Ecovyst Inc.

Ecovyst Inc. and subsidiaries is a leading integrated and innovative global provider of advanced materials, specialty catalysts and services. We support customers globally through our strategically located network of manufacturing facilities. We believe that our products and services contribute to improving the sustainability of the environment.

We have two uniquely positioned specialty businesses: Ecoservices

provides sulfuric acid recycling to the North American refining industry for the production of alkylate and provides high quality and high strength virgin sulfuric acid for industrial and mining applications. Ecoservices also provides chemical waste handling and treatment services, as well as ex-situ catalyst activation services for the refining and petrochemical industry. Advanced Materials & Catalysts, through its Advanced Silicas business,

provides finished silica catalysts, catalyst supports and functionalized silicas necessary to produce high performing plastics and to enable sustainable chemistry, and through its Zeolyst Joint Venture, innovates and supplies specialty zeolites used in catalysts that support the production of sustainable fuels, remove nitrogen oxides from diesel engine emissions and that are broadly applied in refining and petrochemical process. For more information, see our website at .

