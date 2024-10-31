NEW AI-POWERED AUTOMOTIVE PLATFORM MOTORMIA RECEIVES $8M IN FUNDING

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Leading venture capital firms back MOTORMIA, which has attracted hundreds of thousands of enthusiasts and aims to revolutionize the automotive aftermarket with AI-powered solutions



SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MOTORMIA, a new automotive enthusiast aimed at revolutionizing the automotive aftermarket through AI, has attracted the backing of multiple venture capital firms. Mia, the platform's revolutionary AI virtual assistant, can tailor users' experiences to various levels of knowledge, generate AI vehicle renderings, make performance upgrade suggestions and help users understand the best choices for specific build goals.

MOTORMIA users add vehicles to the platform and set build and performance goals. Mia then provides curated recommendations, all of which are adjustable to their level of mechanical experience. Users can interact with Mia to request Mia's favorites, search for specific brands, ask for further suggestions and save planned product upgrades to their builds. Sharing their existing modifications and build progress with friends and other users is encouraged.

Founded by Isaac Bunick in January 2023, MOTORMIA has attracted hundreds of thousands of enthusiasts since its public beta release in 2024. It is backed by venture capital firms including Lerer Hippeau, Seedcamp, QP Ventures, Verissimo Ventures, State of Mind Ventures, Deftly and Alumni Ventures.

"Our mission is to transform and enrich the aftermarket experience for enthusiasts, manufacturers and service professionals," said MOTORMIA founder and Chief Enthusiast Officer Isaac Bunick. "By delivering a seamless consumer AI experience, Mia can make the enthusiast lifestyle more accessible and enjoyable for everyone."

"MOTORMIA is positioned to disrupt the automotive aftermarket industry, using AI to provide an engaging consumer experience for automotive enthusiasts," said Lerer Hippeau Managing Partner Ben Lerer. "Isaac and his team understand this industry better than anyone and are solving real problems for the over 60M automotive enthusiasts across the United States - it's an absolutely enormous population of people excited about aftermarket modding opportunities, and it's growing."

MOTORMIA will exhibit at the upcoming SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, from November 5 to 8, in booth 11179 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

For more information about MOTORMIA, please visit .

About MOTORMIA

MOTORMIA has attracted hundreds of thousands of enthusiasts since its public beta release in 2024, showcasing its strength in innovation. At the heart of the platform is Mia, a consumer AI experience that personalizes the connection between enthusiasts and their vehicles, fostering deeper relationships with manufacturers and service providers. MOTORMIA is poised to become the leader in automotive innovation, transforming the enthusiast experience for future generations.

About Lerer Hippeau

Lerer Hippeau

is an early-stage venture capital firm founded and operated in New York City. Our portfolio includes more than 400 leading enterprise and consumer businesses, including Zipline, Guideline, MIRROR, Blockdaemon, K Health, Warby Parker, and ZenBusiness. We're experienced operators who invest early and stay in our founders' corners as they build iconic companies. Learn more at lererhippeau.

Contact: Luke Walsh – Kahn Media

818-881-5246 | [email protected]

SOURCE MOTORMIA

