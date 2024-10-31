Oceania Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2024-2028: Detailed Analysis Of 169 Existing And 43 Upcoming Data Centers
Date
10/31/2024 6:02:46 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oceania Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Australia dominates the existing Rack and Power capacity in the Oceania region. The upcoming data center capacity in Oceania is over 3 GW on the complete build, which is almost 2x the current capacity in the region. Emerging data center locations include Canberra and Darwin.
Airtrunk is the largest data center Operator in Oceania, followed by NEXTDC and CDC Data Centres.
Key Market Highlights:
Detailed Analysis of 169 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 43 upcoming data centers Countries covered: Australia and New Zealand. Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2024) Future capacity additions (2025-2028) Retail Colocation Pricing
Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Existing Data Centers (169 Facilities):
Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name i.e., (SYD10 or Auckland Data Centre) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (43 Facilities):
Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience:
Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
About the Database Scope & Assumptions Definitions Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing Data Center Database Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio
Investors/Operators Covered
(New Era Technology) Intervolve 5G Networks AAPT (TPG Telecom) AirTrunk Amber Infrastructure Group Caduceus Systems CDC Data Centres Chorus Colocity Computer Concepts Limited (CCL) Data Centre 220 Data Vault Datacom Group Ltd DataGrid DC Alliance DC Two DC West DCI Data Centers Digital Realty Digital Sense DXN Edge Centres Enable Networks Equinix Fujitsu Geraldton Data Centre Global Switch Gold Coast Data Centre Goodman GreenSquareDC Integer DC Interactive Internode Pty Ltd iseek Keppel DC REIT Leading Edge Data Centres Localhost Macquarie Telecom Group Micron21 NEXTDC OMNIconnect Broadband Internet and Data Centre (OCDC) On Q Communications Over the wire PIPE Networks Plan B Limited Polaris Pulse DC Pty Ltd ACN Spark Digital STACK Infrastructure Stockland Supernode Syncom T4 Group Telstra Trifalga Umbrellar Vantage Data Centers Vector Fibre Verizon Vocus
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN31102024004107003653ID1108837195
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.