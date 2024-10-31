Thrivecart Transforms User Experience With 24/7 Expert Support And Enhanced Onboarding

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Round-the-clock support and a streamlined onboarding journey empower customers to achieve success with greater confidence and reduced downtime.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ThriveCart , the leading no-code sales for digital course creators, coaches, entrepreneurs and businesses, today announced two major enhancements designed to elevate customer experience and help businesses thrive. Starting today, all users will have access to 24/7 customer support and a newly revised onboarding course, ensuring our 50,000+ strong community is fully supported at every step of their journey.As part of the company's unwavering commitment to delivering industry-leading customer service, ThriveCart is excited to announce 24/7 support availability 24/7. Now, an expert team of support specialists is now available round-the-clock, every day of the year, ensuring that customers can get immediate assistance no matter when they need it. Whether needing help exploring ThriveCart's powerful features , or simply needing answers to questions, ThriveCart's dedicated professionals are available to keep customer operations running smoothly without interruption in the lead-up to the busy holiday season. Now, ThriveCart users can manage their businesses with absolute confidence and peace of mind, knowing we've got them covered. To access support, customers should bookmark this page:Additionally, the company announced a completely revamped onboarding program to give every user, regardless of experience, the tools they and their teams need to succeed from day one. The new onboarding curriculum is designed to help users unlock ThriveCart's vast potential quickly and easily. Packed with valuable insights, step-by-step guidance, and a streamlined interface, it's never been easier to hit the ground running. Whether launching a new venture or scaling an existing one, ThriveCart's updated onboarding will empower customers to scale their results faster and more efficiently than ever before. ThriveCart's mission is simple: to ensure every setup is seamless, so customers can focus on building and growing their business to new heights. This is now available in every users' dashboard and will pave the way for a ThriveCart Accreditation Program, expected in early 2025.“At ThriveCart, we're continuously looking for ways to support our users and our commitment to providing world-class customer service has never been stronger. With 24/7 support now available, ThriveCart customers can run their businesses confidently, knowing help is always just a click away,” said Ismael Wrixen, ThriveCart CEO.“We've also completely overhauled our onboarding process to ensure every user, from novice to expert, can quickly harness the full power of our platform. This is just the beginning as we continue to innovate and support our customers' growth. We believe these improvements will enable customers to focus on what matters most – building success by driving revenue and delivering value to their customers.”These updates reflect ThriveCart's ongoing mission to create a platform that not only empowers businesses but also provides reliable, hands-on support. At ThriveCart we are excited to continue developing solutions that make digital and ecommerce easier, faster, and more accessible to all.About ThriveCartThriveCart is the leading sales platform for digital course creators, coaches, entrepreneurs, and online businesses looking to boost revenue, drive conversions, and scale audiences. Its no-code funnel builder is engineered to optimize the sales process through its high-converting checkout pages, powerful affiliate management tools, and advanced behavioral sequencing. In addition, ThriveCart's native Learning Management System, Learn and Learn+, enables users to easily manage and build membership bases and grow customer lifetime value. ThriveCart powers over 50,000 businesses that have generated over $5 billion in sales.

Allison Wasz

ThriveCart

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.