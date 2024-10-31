Cyberq Group And METCLOUD Announce Strategic Partnership To Enhance Cybersecurity Solutions For UK Enterprises

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) BIRMINGHAM , UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / --



CyberQ Group, a leading cybersecurity solutions provider, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with METCLOUD , an award-winning cloud and cybersecurity services provider, to deliver advanced, robust cybersecurity solutions to enterprises across the United Kingdom. This collaboration brings together CyberQ's expertise in threat detection, response, and mitigation with METCLOUD's state-of-the-art secure cloud services to create a fortified defense ecosystem tailored for modern digital infrastructures.



As cyber threats become increasingly sophisticated, enterprises face unprecedented challenges in safeguarding critical data and maintaining secure digital operations. The CyberQ Group-METCLOUD partnership addresses these challenges by providing clients with a comprehensive security portfolio that integrates CyberQ's next-generation threat intelligence and incident response capabilities with METCLOUD's secure, high-performance cloud platform. This synergy allows organizations to effectively detect, protect, and respond to cyber threats while ensuring compliance and resilience.



CyberQ Group CEO, Chris Woods, stated:“We are thrilled to partner with METCLOUD, an organization whose values and commitment to innovation align with our mission to empower businesses in the fight against cybercrime. This partnership will enable us to deliver agile, adaptive, and comprehensive cybersecurity solutions that can address the evolving threat landscape and help businesses protect their most valuable assets.”



METCLOUD CEO, Ian Vickers, added:“Collaborating with CyberQ Group enables us to extend our cybersecurity offerings, combining our secure cloud infrastructure with industry-leading threat detection and response capabilities. Together, we are set to redefine cybersecurity resilience for our clients, enabling them to operate with greater confidence in an ever-changing digital world.”



The CyberQ Group - METCLOUD partnership will benefit clients through:



. Enhanced Threat Intelligence: Leveraging CyberQ's robust data analytics and threat intelligence capabilities to proactively identify and mitigate risks before they escalate.

. Seamless Cloud Security Integration: METCLOUD's secure cloud solutions, integrated with CyberQ's incident response platform, deliver comprehensive protection, monitoring, and compliance.

. Adaptive Security Solutions: Tailored, flexible cybersecurity solutions that scale with the growth and specific needs of each client, ensuring optimum protection against evolving cyber threats.

Cyber Resilience and Compliance: A joint commitment to not only protect but also ensure data compliance, helping organizations meet regulatory standards while staying resilient.



This strategic partnership marks a significant step forward in redefining cybersecurity capabilities for enterprises across various sectors, including finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and critical infrastructure. By merging the expertise of CyberQ Group and METCLOUD, clients can expect unparalleled protection and innovative solutions that provide a competitive edge in today's digital-first landscape.



