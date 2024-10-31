UNRWA announces planned protest for agency employees across all operational areas

(MENAFN) The Presidency of the General Conference of the Unions of Local Workers at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has announced a planned protest for agency employees across all operational areas next Monday. This demonstration is a direct response to the Israeli government’s recent decision to halt UNRWA’s activities in occupied Jerusalem.



In parallel, the Palestinian presidency is taking urgent steps to collaborate with countries hosting Palestinian refugees. They aim to explore the possibility of raising this issue at the United Nations Security Council and the UN General Assembly, alongside engaging with various international organizations and the Human Rights Council. The Palestinian leadership views UNRWA’s situation as fundamentally political, closely connected to the right of return for Palestinian refugees.



In a statement released yesterday, the Palestinian presidency highlighted that the legitimacy of UNRWA is tied to the broader resolution of the Palestinian issue, which must align with international law. They reiterated that UNRWA was created through a UN General Assembly resolution back in 1949.



The Palestinian leadership has expressed gratitude to countries that have openly rejected and expressed concern over the Israeli position, which they see as a violation of international law and an affront to global consensus. They urged the Israeli government to fulfill its international obligations, respecting the privileges and immunities of UNRWA while allowing it to operate freely.



Moreover, the presidency has called on these countries to take firm action to stop what they refer to as Zionist encroachments, which they warn could escalate tensions and destabilize the region further. They hold the Israeli government entirely responsible for the potential fallout from its recent decisions.



In conclusion, the statement stressed that a fair resolution to the Palestinian issue, rooted in international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative, is essential. Without such a resolution, they warn that Israel's ongoing aggressive measures will not bring about security or stability, but will instead heighten tensions and worsen the overall situation in the region.

