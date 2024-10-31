(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & Africa Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Saudi Arabia dominates the upcoming data center market in the Middle East and Africa with almost 30% of the total power capacity.

Khazna Data Centers is the largest data center Operator in the region, followed by Saudi Telecom Company and Digital Realty.

AI is expected to be one of the significant factors that will significantly boost the growth of the data center market.

Almost 75% of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around UAE, Turkey and South Africa.

Some of the emerging data center locations are Morocco and Kuwait. Upcoming data center capacity in MEA is over 2.5 GW on full build, which is more than 2x the region's current capacity.

This database (Excel) product covers the MEA data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:



Detailed Analysis of 255 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 157 upcoming data centers

Countries covered: Angola, Bahrain, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Israel, Ivory Coast, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Tanzania, Turkey, UAE, Uganda.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Quarter Rack (1/4)



Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (255 Facilities):



Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (ACC1 or Samrand Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio

21 Century technologies

3samnet

Adgar Investments & Development

Africa Data Centres

Agility

Airtel Africa (Nxtra)

Alastyr Telecommunication

Batelco

Bezeq International

Borsa Istanbul

Business Connexion

Bynet Data Communications

CipherWave

CityNet Telecom

Cizgi Telekom

Cloud Exchange (DimensionData)

CloudAcropolis

Cloudoon

Comnet Data Center

Compass Data Centre

CtrlS

CWG PLC

Damac Data Centres (Edgnex) + King Hussein Business Park

Datacenter Vaults

Datatelekom Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri Ltd Sti

Datema Bilisim

Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd.

DGN Teknoloji

Digital Parks Africa

Digital Realty

Du

Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) Morohub

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)

ECC Solutions

EcoCloud-G42

EdgeConneX

Edgenex Damac & Vodafone Turkey

EgyptNetwork

eHosting DataFort

Emirates Global Aluminium

Equinix

Etix Everywhere (Orange)

Excelsimo Networks

GarantiServer

Global Technical Realty

Goldacre + The Levinstein Group (NED Data Centers)

GPX Global Systems

Gulf Data Hub

Infinity

Injazat

Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Solutions ZA

inwi

ipNX

Isttelkom

IXAfrica

Kasi Cloud

Khazna Data Centers

Koc Sistem

Mannai

Marka

Maroc Telecom

Medasys

MedOne

Meeza

Moammar Information Systems(MIS) & Saudi Fransi Capital

Mobily

Morohub

MTN

N+One Datacenters

NaiTel

Netdirekt

Netinternet

Neutel Communications

NGN Bilgi ve Iletisim Hizmetleri Ticaret

NourNet

NTT & Dimesnsion Data

Oman Data Park

Ooredoo

Open Access Data Centres (OADC)

Orange Business Services

PacificControls

PAIX

Paratus

PenDC

PlusLayer

Quantum Switch

Quantum Switch Tamasuk and MCIT

Rack Centre

Radore Hosting

Raxio Group

Raya Data Center

SadeceHosting (Sh)

Safaricom

Saudi Telecom Company (center3)

SC3 Electronic Industry Trade Inc.

SDS Shonfeld Data Services Center

Serverfarm

sloution by stc (Qualitynet)

Swiss fund Lian Group + P.A.I.

Techtonic

Telecom Egypt

Telecom Italia Sparkle

Telehouse

Telekom Kenya

Teraco (Digital Realty)

TONOMOUS (ZeroPoint DC)

Turk Telekom

Turkcell

Vantage Data Centers

VeriTeknik

Vital Technology

Vodacom Business

Vodafone

Zain

Zajil Telecom ZEUUS

