Latin America Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2024-2028: Detailed Analysis Of 225 Existing And 88 Upcoming Data Centers
Date
10/31/2024 5:31:19 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The existing data center capacity in Latin America is over 1.3 GW on full build, almost 80% of the upcoming capacity in the region. Brazil dominates Latin America's upcoming data center market with almost 45% of the total power 70% of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around Brazil and Mexico
Ascenty is the largest data center Operator in the region, followed by ODATA and Elea Digital. Some emerging data center locations are Argentina, Peru, and Paraguay.
This database (Excel) product covers the LATIN AMERICA data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
Detailed analysis of 225 existing data centers Detailed analysis of 88 upcoming data centers Countries covered: Argentina, Bermuda, Brazil, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, United States Virgin Islands, and Uruguay. Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2024) Future capacity additions (2024-2028) Retail Colocation Pricing
Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights:
Existing Data Centers (225 Facilities):
Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name, i.e., (Sumare 2 or Sao Paulo 1) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (88 Facilities):
Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience:
Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
About the Database Scope & Assumptions Definitions Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing Data Center Database Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio
Investors/Operators Covered
ADA Infrastructure Adentro Air Link Communications Anacondaweb Angola Cables Antel ARSAT Ascenty (Digital Realty) Blue NAP Americas Centrilogic Cirion Technologies Claro ClaroVTR CloudHQ CTEX Cybolt Datalab DHAmericas DialHost Digicel Group E-Commerce Park EdgeConneX EdgeUno Elea Digital Entel Equinix Etix Everywhere EVEO Fujitsu Caribbean G2K Argentina SA Gigared GlobeNet Telecom Grupo Gtd Gtd Peru HostDime HostName InterNexa IPLAN IPXON Networks KIO Networks Kyndryl Latechco Layer 9 Data Centers Link Telecom Matrix Megatelecom MetroCarrier Mexico Telecom Partners (MTP) Nabiax National Computer Center Navegalo Neogrid (TecPar) Netglobalis ODATA (Aligned Data Centers) OneX Optical Networks (Win Empresas) PowerHost Provincia NET Quantico Data Center Qxygen S&A Consultores Asociados Scala Data Centers Serveris Sky Online Soluti SONDA Surfix SyT - Servicios y Telecomunicaciones S.A. Telecom Argentina Telecom Italia Sparkle Telmex (Triara) Tigo TIVIT (TAKODA) UFINET Um Telecom Unifique V.tal WireNet Zetta Data Center
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN31102024004107003653ID1108837118
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.