Accounting For International Operations CPE Update Conference: Hear From Experts From The Big Four (ONLINE EVENT: December 18-19, 2024/ON-DEMAND)
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Accounting for International Operations CPE Update 2024" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
There are many considerations in accounting for international operations. From financial accounting, to treasury, to tax, to operations, to fraud and internal controls, this conference will delve into the key issues. You'll hear from your colleagues in the industry and experts from the Big Four.
learning OBJECTIVES:
Understand the latest regulatory/best practice changes in key areas Explore the practical considerations related to hedging Begin to assess the effects of the latest accounting standards and rule changes
Agenda:
Agenda: DAY 1
8:45 - 10:25 - Expanding Internationally
Foreign Currency Translation Consolidation Leases Revenue Other Key Accounting Considerations in International Operations
10:25 - 10:35 - Break
10:35 - 12:05 - Operational Considerations for International Expansion
Reporting Integration Budgeting Centralizing accounting function Practical Examples
12:05 - 12:15 - Break
12:15 - 1:30 - Human Capital Challenges
Local compliance issues Where others stumble
1:30 - 2:00 - Lunch Break
2:00 - 3:15 - Fraud and FCPA Update
Fraud Risk Universe Defining Terms Top FCPA Enforcement Actions FCPA Statistics and Analysis Case Studies Key Impacts to Corporate Compliance Programs 10 Elements to an Effective Compliance Program What is Third-Party Fraud? Identifying Corruption Risks Channel Partner Risks
3:15 - 3:25 - Break
3:25 - 4:55 - Internal Control Considerations
Agenda: DAY 2
8:45 - 10:20 - Taking Treasury Across Borders
Market trends and insights challenges for treasury Tools and strategies to manage international operations Treasury centralization
10:20 - 10:30 - Break
10:30 - 11:55 - Navigating Tax Issues
Going Global Tax Concepts including Permanent Establishment, Withholding Tax, VAT, Goods and Service Tax, Foreign Branch, Controlled Foreign Corporation US Tax Recent Guidance Transfer Pricing and Europe Update including Digital Services Tax, Digital Economy - OECD Proposals, Anti-Tax Avoidance Directive Examples
11:55 - 12:40 - Lunch
12:40 - 2:10 - GEN AI
Use cases in finance and accounting Practical examples What's on the horizon
2:10 - 2:15 - Break
2:15 - 3:55 - Should We Be Hedging? If So, Now What
Reference Rate Reform (ASC 848) Currency Accounting Risks (ASC 830) Hedging Currency Risk (ASC 815) Hedge Accounting Update ERP Issues
Speakers
Oscar Palacio CFGI, Partner - Business Transformation Garrett Vinett Connor Group, Senior Manager - Technical Accounting Helen Kane Hedge Trackers, LLC ?President and Founder Robin Rasmussen KPMG, ? Partner, Global HR & Payroll Strategy Karla Baumler KPMG, ? Global HR COE Director Herwig Felber Ernst & Young, Senior Manager Forensics and Integrity Services Mary Xu Grant Thornton, Managing Director, International Tax Melanie Tuttle Deloitte, ?Manager, National Office Accounting & Reporting Services Melissa Araszewski Ernst & Young, ?Global Treasury Services, Manager Matt Lepley Connor Group, Director Aaron Hess Grant Thornton, Manager, International Tax Jamie Tolles Ernst & Young, Senior Manager - Cybersecurity
