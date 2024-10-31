Accounting For International Operations CPE Update Conference: Hear From Experts From The Big Four (ONLINE EVENT: December 18-19, 2024/ON-DEMAND)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Accounting for International Operations CPE Update 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There are many considerations in accounting for international operations. From accounting, to treasury, to tax, to operations, to fraud and internal controls, this conference will delve into the key issues. You'll hear from your colleagues in the and experts from the Big Four.

OBJECTIVES:



Understand the latest regulatory/best practice changes in key areas

Explore the practical considerations related to hedging Begin to assess the effects of the latest accounting standards and rule changes

Agenda:

Agenda: DAY 1

8:45 - 10:25 - Expanding Internationally



Foreign Currency Translation

Consolidation

Leases

Revenue Other Key Accounting Considerations in International Operations

10:25 - 10:35 - Break

10:35 - 12:05 - Operational Considerations for International Expansion



Reporting

Integration

Budgeting

Centralizing accounting function Practical Examples

12:05 - 12:15 - Break

12:15 - 1:30 - Human Capital Challenges



Local compliance issues Where others stumble

1:30 - 2:00 - Lunch Break

2:00 - 3:15 - Fraud and FCPA Update



Fraud Risk Universe

Defining Terms

Top FCPA Enforcement Actions

FCPA Statistics and Analysis

Case Studies

Key Impacts to Corporate Compliance Programs

10 Elements to an Effective Compliance Program

What is Third-Party Fraud?

Identifying Corruption Risks Channel Partner Risks

3:15 - 3:25 - Break

3:25 - 4:55 - Internal Control Considerations

Agenda: DAY 2

8:45 - 10:20 - Taking Treasury Across Borders



Market trends and insights

challenges for treasury

Tools and strategies to manage international operations Treasury centralization

10:20 - 10:30 - Break

10:30 - 11:55 - Navigating Tax Issues



Going Global Tax Concepts including Permanent Establishment, Withholding Tax, VAT, Goods and Service Tax, Foreign Branch, Controlled Foreign Corporation

US Tax Recent Guidance

Transfer Pricing and Europe Update including Digital Services Tax, Digital Economy - OECD Proposals, Anti-Tax Avoidance Directive Examples

11:55 - 12:40 - Lunch

12:40 - 2:10 - GEN AI



Use cases in finance and accounting

Practical examples What's on the horizon

2:10 - 2:15 - Break

2:15 - 3:55 - Should We Be Hedging? If So, Now What



Reference Rate Reform (ASC 848)

Currency Accounting Risks (ASC 830)

Hedging Currency Risk (ASC 815)

Hedge Accounting Update ERP Issues

Speakers



Oscar Palacio CFGI, Partner - Business Transformation

Garrett Vinett Connor Group, Senior Manager - Technical Accounting

Helen Kane Hedge Trackers, LLC ?President and Founder

Robin Rasmussen KPMG, ? Partner, Global HR & Payroll Strategy

Karla Baumler KPMG, ? Global HR COE Director

Herwig Felber Ernst & Young, Senior Manager Forensics and Integrity Services

Mary Xu Grant Thornton, Managing Director, International Tax

Melanie Tuttle Deloitte, ?Manager, National Office Accounting & Reporting Services

Melissa Araszewski Ernst & Young, ?Global Treasury Services, Manager

Matt Lepley Connor Group, Director

Aaron Hess Grant Thornton, Manager, International Tax Jamie Tolles Ernst & Young, Senior Manager - Cybersecurity

