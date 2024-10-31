Taiwan Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2024-2028: Detailed Analysis Of 15 Existing And 4 Upcoming Data Centers With Coverage Of Changhua, Kaohsiung, Taichung, Tainan, Taipei, Taoyuan, Zhubei
Date
10/31/2024 5:17:18 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The existing data center capacity in Taiwan is around 60 MW, with over 80% concentrated in Taipei. Chunghwa Telecom is the largest data center Operator in the Country, followed by Chief Telecom and Acer eDC. Taichung is an upcoming data center location in Taiwan that is witnessing investments from major operators.
This database (Excel) product covers the Taiwan data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
Detailed Analysis of 15 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 4 upcoming data centers Locations covered: Changhua, Kaohsiung, Taichung, Tainan, Taipei, Taoyuan, Zhubei. Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2024) Future capacity additions (2025-2028) Retail Colocation Pricing
Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights:
Existing Data Centers (15 Facilities):
Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name, i.e., (Taipei 3 or LY2.) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (4 Facilities):
Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
Investors/Operators Covered
Acer eDC AnsonNet Chief Telecom Chunghwa Telecom Far EasTone Telecommunications NTT Communications Taiwan Mobile Taiwan Power Company (Taipower)
Target Audience:
Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
About the Database Scope & Assumptions Definitions Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing Data Center Database Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN31102024004107003653ID1108837045
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.