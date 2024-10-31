Network Management Solutions Market To Reach $18 Billion By 2031, Powering Next-Gen Connectivity Cisco, Micro Focus,

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Network Management Solutions Growth

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global network management solutions market size generated $7.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $18 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.🔰 Download Sample Pages -Network management solution is used to equip, detect, supervise and sustain computer networks. Network management is crucial for configuration management and ensure regulatory standards of the network. Network management solution enables the solution to assure network changes are validated in a coordinated and controlled manner. Moreover, it also allows the solution to enlist the installed solution on nodes besides details such as versions and install dates. Furthermore, it also uses data collected from nodes to identify security risks associated with IT environment.Key Market Players:CA Technology,Cisco,Cubro Network Visibility,Ericsson,Huawei,IBM Corporation,Juniper Networks,Kaseya Co. Ltd.,Live Action,Manage Engine,Micro Focus,NETSCOUT Systems,Nokia, Pasessler,Progress,Zoho Corporation.The global network management solutions market report offers detailed segmentation of the market based on component, deployment model, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps investors, market players, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.Based on component, the solution segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the services segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2031.Procure Complete Research Report Now:Based on deployment, the on-premise segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. However, the cloud segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.On the basis of enterprise size, the large enterprises segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global network management solutions market, and is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. However, the SMEs segment is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2031. However, market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.Covid-19 Scenario:COVID -19 outbreak has significantly impacted the network management solutions market analysis .COVID 19 outbreak has significantly impacted the network management solution market.COVID 19 has exposed the vulnerabilities of many industries, especially those which are highly dependent on China to fulfill the demand of raw materials as well as finished products.COVID 19 has disrupted the supply chains. It also severely impacted the global economy due to shutdown of manufacturing and production across the globe.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY✦By component, the solution segment dominated the network management solution market in 2021. However, the services segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.✦On the basis of deployment, the on-premises segment dominated the network management solution market in 2021, the cloud segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.✦On the basis of enterprise size, the large enterprise the highest revenue in 2021. However, the SME's is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.✦Depending on industry vertical, the BFSI the highest revenue in 2021. However, the retail industry is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the near future.✦Region-wise, the network management solution market was dominated by North America in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.