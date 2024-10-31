Even With DPRK Support, Russia Not To Prevail In Ukraine - Austin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) North Korean troops, dispatched to Russia's Kursk region close to the border with Ukraine, wear Russian uniforms and wield Russian weapons.

This was stated on Wednesday by Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin after a meeting with South Korean Defense Kim Yong Hyun, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"The evidence now suggests that North Korea has sent around 10,000 to train in eastern Russia and some of these DPRK have already moved closer to Ukraine.

And we're seeing them outfitted with Russian uniforms and provided with Russian equipment," said Secretary of Defense.

In this regard, he expressed concern that the Kremlin plans to use the North Korean military to support Russian combat operations in Kursk region.

The head of the Pentagon noted that consultations are underway between allies and partners regarding steps in response to the actions taken by Russia and North Korea, which, according to him, could expand or prolong the war in Ukraine.

When asked if it could prompt other countries to get directly involved in the war, Austin said it could "encourage others to take action," but did not elaborate.

The U.S. Secretary of Defense also stated that even with the support of North Korea, Russia will not prevail in Ukraine.

According to him, the Russians are looking for help from the DPRK "because Putin has lost a lot of troops."

For his part, Kim Yong Hyun urged North Korea to immediately withdraw all its troops from Russia.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone call with the President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Seok-yol. The parties discussed Russia's move to engage the North Korean military in the war against Ukraine. Ukraine and South Korea have decided to exchange delegation visits to coordinate actions.