Russia's War Casualties In Ukraine Near 695K

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the large-scale invasion in 2022, Russia's have suffered an estimated 694,950 war casualties, including 1,310 killed or wounded in the past day alone.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Also, Ukraine's Defense Forces have destroyed 9,156 Russian tanks (+19 in the past day), 18,450 (+17) armored fighting vehicles, 20,013 (+58) artillery systems, 1,243 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 994 (+8) air defense systems, 369 warplanes, 329 helicopters, 18,063 (+84) UAVs, 2,627 (+2) missiles, 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 27,961 (+121) vehicles and fuel tanks, and 3,570 (+3) units of specialized equipment.

The latest data on enemy losses are being updated.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a Russian bomb killed two and injured 34, hitting an apartment block in Kharkiv in the late hours of Wednesday.