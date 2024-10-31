Russian Strikes Kill One Person, Injure Six In Kherson Region Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 30, in Kherson region, Russian strikes resulted in one fatality and six injuries.

This was reported on Faceboo by Oleksandr Prokudin, CHief of the Kherson Regional State Administration, according to Ukrinform.

The targeted Antonivka, Beryslav, Blahovishchenske, Bilozerka, Havrylivka, Dudchany, Mykilske, Pryozerne, Stanislav, Novokaiiry, Kizomys, Zelenivka, Komyshany, Sadove, Novoraisk, and Kherson, which came under enemy fire and airstrikes.

According to Prokudin, Russian forces struck a library, an office building, and residential areas across the region.

A high-rise building, 21 private houses, garages, a bus, and private cars sustained damage.

Due to Russian aggression, one person was killed, and six others were injured.

