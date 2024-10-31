Blasts Heard In Temporarily Occupied Berdiansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied city of Berdiansk, blasts were heard this morning, reportedly due to a drone attack.

This was reported on Telegram by Petro Andriushchenko, Advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol, as per Ukrinform.

“Since six in the morning, our drones have been attacking Berdiansk. The main strikes are in the area, where large amounts of smoke from a significant fire are visible. Numerous ambulances and fire trucks are present. Additionally, for the first time, the local administration has acknowledged the impact, reporting an attack on their administrative building in the city,” he wrote.

It's also reported that some areas in the city have lost power, and official government offices have ceased operations.

Later, Andriushchenko posted photos showing the aftermath of the morning explosions.

The occupiers themselves have mentioned on social media that their air defense systems are active in the city.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, in the temporarily Russian-occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region, a railway bridge was blown up on October 27 following an explosion.