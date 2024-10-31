Cinc Syrskyi Informs Gen. Cavoli About Intense Fighting Along Entire Frontline

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, during a phone conversation with his U.S. counterpart, General Christopher Cavoli, once again emphasized the importance of increasing military-technical support for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Syrskyi shared this information on , as reported by Ukrinform.

"Currently, intense and heavy fighting is ongoing along the entire frontline. Therefore, in my conversation with General Cavoli, I again stressed the importance of strengthening military-technical support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine," he wrote.

The main topic of their conversation was the current situation at the front.

Specifically, Syrskyi informed that the enemy, using its numerical advantage in personnel and equipment, continues to carry out intense offensive actions in several directions.

on

Additionally, both sides exchanged views on the urgent and firm response needed from the international community to the involvement of North Korean military personnel in the combat on Russia's side.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin discussed in detail the use of the full potential of specific Ukrainian offensive capabilities and enhancing air defense capabilities.