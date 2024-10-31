Unlimit And SHOPLINE Partner To Drive Chinese Merchants' Global Expansion

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - OutReach Newswire - 31 October 2024 - Global fintech Unlimit has formed a strategic partnership with SHOPLINE, a rapidly growing Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider, to assist Chinese merchants in expanding their global reach through the integration of new payment processes.SHOPLINE will leverage Unlimit's portfolio of more than 1,000 global payment methods and card acquiring services to help Chinese merchants seamlessly process customers in other APAC countries and new markets, like LatAm, Europe, The UK, and Africa, improve payment approval rates, and raise customer satisfaction levels.China's e-commerce market continues to be the world's largest, with cross-border sales contributing significantly to its ongoing growth. According to the General Administration of Customs of China, in the first half of 2024, cross-border e-commerce imports and exports reached 1.22 trillion yuan , a 10.5% year-on-year increase which reflects the strong opportunity for expansion open to Chinese brands.'We're excited to support Chinese brands as they look to expand across borders and seamlessly accept payments from around the world,' said Irene Skrynova, Unlimit's Chief Customer Officer. Our partnership reflects a shared vision of empowering e-commerce merchants with the payment tools they need to broaden their international presence and break through boundaries.The General Manager of Payments at SHOPLINE commented: ' 'Our success comes from the success of our customers' - is the attitude that SHOPLINE has always adhered to. Our partnership with Unlimit follows this approach, allowing us to provide SHOPLINE merchants with more high-quality payment options and bringing more possibilities to the last mile of cross-border e-commerce.As Chinese brands continue their international expansion, Unlimit and SHOPLINE's partnership is uniquely positioned to support this trend by providing the necessary infrastructure to help merchants achieve wider reach and greater success.Hashtag: #Fintech #payment #crossborder #Unlimit #Shopline



Unlimit

Founded in 2009, Unlimit is a global fintech company that offers a large portfolio of financial services, including payment processing, banking as a service (BaaS), and an on&off-ramp fiat solution for crypto, DeFi, and GameFi. The company's mission is to deliver solutions that eliminate financial borders, enabling businesses to operate both locally and internationally with ease across Europe, the UK, LATAM, APAC, India and Africa. Unlimit has 700 employees across 16 offices and five continents, including London, Singapore, So Paulo, Hong Kong, and Mexico. For further information, please visit:



