Adoption Of Resolutions Of Shareholders Of AS Ekspress Grupp

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Management Board of AS Ekspress Grupp proposed to the to adopt resolutions without convening an extraordinary general meeting. The notice of adoption of resolutions was published on 9 October 2024 in the information system and on the company's homepage , as well as in the 10 October 2024 issue of newspaper Õhtuleht.

On time, ie by 9.00 on 31 October 2024, the shareholders cast 25,494,038 votes and 82.35% of the rights. If a shareholder did not give notice of whether he is in favour of or opposed to the by the aforementioned term, it was deemed that he voted against the resolution (§ 2991 (2) of the Commercial Code) and these votes are recorded as opposing votes in the record of voting.

The shareholders of AS Ekspress Grupp adopted the following resolution on 31 October, 2024.

1. Appointing the auditor for auditing the financial years covering the period from 01.01.2024 – 31.12.2026.

To appoint KPMG Baltics OÜ (registry code 10096082) to serve as the auditor of AS Ekspress Grupp for the period 01.01.2024–31.12.2026 and to pay to the audit firm for auditing as per contract to be entered into with KPMG Baltics OÜ.

The resolution was adopted by 81.62% votes in favour.

Additional information

Mari-Liis Rüütsalu

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 512 2591

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales offices and offers outdoor screen service in Estonia and Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and employs almost 1100 people.