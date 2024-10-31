Hezbollah Is Willing To Halt Conflict But With One Condition: 'If Israelis Decide To Stop...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Middle East Crisis: In a defiant address, Hezbollah's newly appointed leader, Naim Qassem, declared that the group will persist in its conflict with Israel until it receives ceasefire terms that are deemed 'suitable'. This announcement comes amid intense Israeli bombardment of the ancient Lebanese city of Baalbek, where residents are reeling from forced evacuation orders.

Speaking in a prerecorded televised message, Naim Qassem stated,“If the Israelis decide to stop the aggression, we say that we accept, but according to the conditions that we see as suitable.”

He emphasised that Hezbollah will not beg for a ceasefire, criticising ongoing political efforts that have failed to yield meaningful results.

This speech marks Qassem's first public appearance since taking over leadership from Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli air strike last month. Several other high-ranking officials with the group, including Nasrallah's presumptive successor, Hashem Safieddine, have also been killed in recent weeks.

Ongoing Conflict Between Israel-Iran-Lebanon-Gaza

As Qassem's address aired, Israeli air strikes targeted Baalbek, prompting a mass exodus from the city. The Israeli military had issued an evacuation order for Baalbek and surrounding areas, including the historical Roman temple complex.

Reports indicate that panic ensued as tens of thousands sought safety, with residents describing chaotic scenes and traffic jams as people scrambled to leave.

Hezbollah vs Israel: Qassem Expresses Confidence

The new Hezbollah chief said the series of blows dealt to the group in recent weeks – including pager and walkie-talkie explosions that targeted Hezbollah members in mid-September and the assassination of Nasrallah – had“hurt” the group, but he asserted that the group had been able to reorganise its ranks within eight days after Nasrallah's death.