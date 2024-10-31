(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The race for the White House in 2024 has taken an unexpected turn. Donald now leads the betting odds for the upcoming U.S. presidential election. This shift reflects a changing landscape and voter sentiment across America.



Betting platforms show Trump with a significant advantage over his main rival, Kamala Harris. Betfair gives Trump a 63% chance of victory, while Harris trails at 37%. These odds translate to 1.57 and 2.78 respectively in betting terms.



Global interest in the U.S. election has sparked a betting frenzy. Wagers have surpassed $180 million worldwide. Brazil has emerged as a surprising player in this market. Brazilian bettors have placed over $770,000 in bets, ranking eighth globally.



Trump's popularity among Brazilian gamblers is particularly noteworthy. They have wagered nearly $380,000 on his victory. This amount dwarfs the $69,000 bet on Harris. The trend mirrors the global betting pattern favoring the former president.







Key swing states also lean towards Trump in current betting odds. Arizona, Georgia, and Pennsylvania show strong support for the Republican candidate. However, Nevada bucks the trend with a slight edge for Harris.

Trump Leads Betting Odds for 2024 U.S. Presidential Election

Several factors may explain Trump's lead in the betting markets. Harris entered the race late after Joe Biden's withdrawal. Some speculate that large-scale bettors might be influencing the odds. Economic indicators linked to Trump-related businesses could also play a role.



Interestingly, traditional polls paint a different picture. FiveThirtyEight polling averages give Harris a slight lead over Trump. This discrepancy has sparked debate about the accuracy of different prediction methods.







Trump's current position is unprecedented in his political career. He has never before led betting markets at this stage of a presidential campaign. In 2020, Joe Biden maintained a lead in both polls and betting odds.



As the election approaches, the political landscape remains fluid. Unexpected events could still shift the odds. The 2024 U.S. presidential election continues to captivate global attention. It stands as one of the most closely watched political events in recent history.

