RE MAX Daelim By Sang Ryu Wins Bronze In A' Publishing Industry Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RE MAX Daelim

Innovative Brochure Kit Design Recognized for Excellence in Communicating Brand Identity and Facilitating Sales Activities

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of print design, has announced Sang Ryu 's "RE MAX Daelim" as the Bronze Winner in the Print and Published Design category. This prestigious award celebrates the exceptional design of the brochure kit, which effectively communicates the brand identity of RE MAX Daelim while empowering realtors to perform a wider range of sales tasks.The award-winning brochure kit showcases the relevance of thoughtful design in the real estate industry. By collaborating closely with realtors, Sang Ryu created a tool that not only promotes the franchise as a powerhouse brand but also facilitates client relationships and supports sales activities. This design aligns with the evolving needs of the industry, demonstrating the practical benefits of innovative print design for both realtors and their clients.The "RE MAX Daelim" brochure kit stands out for its comprehensive approach to brand communication and sales support. The bilingual editions in Korean and English cater to a diverse clientele, while the carefully curated content, including informative text, photos, and graphic elements, provides a navigable and engaging experience. The accompanying file folder adds functionality, allowing realtors to carry up-to-date listings and contracts for client consultations.Receiving the Bronze A' Design Award serves as a testament to Sang Ryu's dedication to creating impactful print designs. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within the brand, fostering a continued commitment to innovation and excellence in design. As RE MAX Daelim establishes itself in the competitive South Korean real estate market, this award-winning brochure kit sets a strong foundation for effective brand communication and sales support.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning "RE MAX Daelim" brochure kit and its designer, Sang Ryu, at:About Sang RyuSang Ryu is an Assistant Professor of Visual Communication at the University of Oklahoma. With degrees from Art Center College of Design, Virginia Commonwealth University, and the University of Edinburgh, he brings a wealth of expertise to his design practice. Sang Ryu's research interests focus on codesign methods and approaches to address socially complex problems and drive critical change. He has authored and presented papers in international journals and conferences, and leads commissioned projects for various private and public bodies.About RE/MAX DaelimRE/MAX Daelim, established in 2022 in Yeouido, Seoul, is a franchisee of Real Estate Maximums (RE/MAX), one of the largest real estate franchises in South Korea. The company specializes in managing commercial and residential property transactions, offering comprehensive services including leasing, distribution, and operations. By networking with over 40 franchisees and more than 400 agents nationwide, RE/MAX Daelim provides tailored real estate solutions to meet clients' diverse needs.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that exhibit creativity, practicality, and professional execution in the Print and Published Media Design category. Winning designs are selected based on criteria such as innovative conceptual approach, effective communication, visual impact, typography excellence, originality, print quality, layout, brand consistency, color usage, attention to detail, paper choice, illustrations, photography, sustainability, cultural relevance, audience engagement, and overall presentation. The Bronze A' Design Award signifies a notable achievement, acknowledging the skill and ingenuity of designers who create influential and impactful print and published media designs.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that recognizes exceptional designs across all industries. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Print and Published Media Design Award welcomes entries from talented designers, creative agencies, and influential brands worldwide. By participating, entrants gain global exposure, showcase their skills, and have the opportunity to be rewarded for their outstanding design capabilities. The rigorous blind peer-review process, conducted by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics, ensures that only the most deserving designs receive recognition. Ultimately, the A' Design Award aims to promote superior products and projects that benefit society and contribute to creating a better world through the power of good design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 031 497 2900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.