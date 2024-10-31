Cartea Debuts At Jeddah Motor Show, Bringing A New Perspective To Car News In The Middle East

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- On October 29, the 2024 Jeddah International Motor Show officially opened at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia. At this major event in the automotive industry, a new member joined the automotive sector: Cartea .

The aims to provide users in the Middle East with professional car selection tools and extensive automotive content, meeting their needs for car viewing, selection, purchasing, and usage. Cartea's team attended the Jeddah Motor Show to gather firsthand information and launched a dedicated website for the show, delivering expert insights and influencer reviews on popular vehicles.

Cartea's debut at the Jeddah Motor Show marks an important step in reshaping the way Middle Eastern consumers access and engage with auto content. As demand for high-quality car news and in-depth vehicle information grows, Cartea aims to provide a user-friendly platform covering everything from new car launches to expert reviews and owner testimonials, satisfying the needs of today's discerning car enthusiasts.

Innovative Auto Content for Modern Consumers

Cartea offers content beyond typical car news and professional reviews. It also provides fun and engaging influencer recommendation videos and authentic owner reviews, making the car selection process both informative and entertaining. Cartea combines automotive industry expertise with user-friendly content, ensuring car enthusiasts and buyers can make well-informed decisions.

Using Cutting-Edge Technology to Help Consumers Easily Choose the Right Car

What makes Cartea stand out is its strong in-house tech team. They are focused on leveraging advanced technology to help consumers“effortlessly find the car that best fits their needs.” According to Crystal Chen, a founding member of Cartea, the platform is developing an AI tool tailored for Middle Eastern consumers, which will gather relevant information and quickly provide the best car options based on individual needs.

As an innovator in the Middle Eastern auto media space, Cartea looks forward to forming long-term partnerships with key players in the auto industry, including manufacturers, dealerships, and industry experts, to shape the future of automotive media in the region.

For more information, please visit Cartea's official website:

