Kling-Select is a uniquely promising approach to identifying targets and therapeutic antibodies from human and animal sources Kling-Evolve enables highly rapid selection of effective neutralizing antibodies against escape variants

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kling Biotherapeutics ("Kling" or "the Company"), a biotech company developing antibody-based drugs for cancer and infectious diseases, today announces that it will be presenting findings on its proprietary primary B-cell selection and evolution technologies, Kling-Select and Kling-Evolve at the Annual Protein & Antibody Engineering Summit (PEGS) Europe , held in Barcelona, Spain from 5-7 November 2024.

Poster one

entitled ' Highly efficient capture of circulating and tissue-infiltrating B cell repertoires from multiple species: Kling-Select ,' describes advances in Kling-Select, a proprietary B-cell immortalization platform developed to efficiently capture and screen B cells demonstrating its promise as an approach to the identification of both valuable new targets and therapeutic antibodies. Kling-Select is applied for the immortalization of B cells derived from human and animal sources such as camelid, rabbit, mouse, and non-human primates. The poster also highlights advances in the

optimization of the fully integrated workflow allowing the

discovery of functional monoclonal antibodies from primary B cells in as little as three weeks.

Poster two entitled ' Kling-Evolve as a tool for rapid response to emerging variants and pandemic preparedness: directed evolution of variant-specific antibody from immortalized B cells ,' details the Kling-Evolve platform which enables the rapid ex vivo maturation of immortalized human B cells to identify neutralizing antibodies against escape variants. Kling-Evolve poses the potential for rapid development of countermeasures to combat and pre-emptively address evolving viruses amidst emerging pandemic threats.

Michael Koslowski, Chief Executive Officer at Kling Biotherapeutics, said:

"Our technology is a powerful platform which is clinically validated, having been used to discover the fully human Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) neutralizing antibody nirsevimab (BeyfortusTM

– AstraZeneca / Sanofi). By using an 'effective antibody first' discovery approach, Kling's platform technologies enable the discovery of relevant, completely novel antigen targets applicable to cancer as well as infectious diseases. Kling is well poised to develop next-generation antibody-based therapeutics to bring new, highly targeted treatments to cancer patients and address

rising global concerns of the

speed of response to emerging pandemic threats."

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Poster Title:

Highly efficient capture of circulating and tissue-infiltrating B cell repertoires from multiple species: Kling-Select

Presenter: Casper Marsman, Senior Scientist – B Cell Platform Lead, Kling Biotherapeutics

Presentation Number:

A073

Poster

Title:

Kling-Evolve as a tool for rapid response to emerging variants and pandemic preparedness: directed evolution of variant-specific antibody from immortalized B cells

Presenter: Alessandra Villa, Director of Discovery Platforms, Kling Biotherapeutics

Presentation Number:

A074

Posters will be displayed in the Exhibit Hall at the following dates and times:

Tuesday, 5 November from 10:30 – 19:35 CET

Wednesday, 6 November from 10:30 -17:15 CET

Thursday, 7 November from 10:00 – 13:55 CET

About Kling Biotherapeutics

Kling Biotherapeutics is a privately held biotech company focused on discovery and development of novel targets and therapeutics. The Company is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands with a fully owned IP portfolio that covers its proprietary platform technologies Kling-Select and Kling-Evolve for the simultaneous discovery of novel targets and identification of fully human antibodies directly from patient-derived B cells.

Kling-Select relies on a fully-owned and clinically validated B cell immortalization and screening technology to identify novel therapeutic targets and antibody binders from patients with exceptional clinical responses. This technology has successfully identified novel neutralizing antibodies for various infectious diseases such as RSV (nirsevimab/Beyfortus), Covid, and Influenza. More recently, Kling-Select has been applied to peripheral and tumor-infiltrating B cells derived from cancer patients and produced a portfolio of novel and selective target-antibody pairs. The unbiased nature of this discovery platform allows identification of novel targets and unique epitopes inaccessible to traditional target discovery approaches.

Kling-Evolve enables the ex vivo affinity maturation of B cell clones against targets of interest. This powerful technology can be used for the rapid evolution of neutralizing antibodies against emerging viral variants or for affinity and selectivity improvement of oncology assets.

Kling Biotherapeutics is progressing a unique pipeline of oncology and infectious disease programs with KBA1412, a first-in-class CD9 antibody, being explored in blood cancers.

About PEGS

PEGS Europe is the largest protein & antibody engineering event in Europe which has been described as "the best biologics technology meeting in Europe." New this year, event has expanded to include coverage of AI/ML, Mult specific antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, and an entire stream devoted to Oncology.

SOURCE Kling Biotherapeutics

