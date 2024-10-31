Dr. Safa Manav Receives Prestigious 2024 Global Recognition Award For His Significant Contributions To Aesthetic Medicine

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dr. Safa Manav, a European Board-Certified plastic surgeon in Istanbul, Turkey, has received the 2024 Global Recognition AwardTM for his contributions to aesthetic medicine. Dr. Manav is renowned for his skillfulness in facial, breast, and body contouring procedures. His emphasis on transparency and realistic expectations has earned him a reputation among international clients.









ISTANBUL, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Undergoing plastic surgery is a significant decision that can have lasting impacts on one's physical appearance, self-esteem, and overall well-being. Many individuals struggle with the decision for months or even years, weighing the potential benefits against such procedures' uncertainties and possible complications.

However, hundreds of clients worldwide have transformed their plastic surgery experience by entrusting their care to the competence of Dr. Safa Manav of Dr. Safa Manav Clinic. Dr. Safa Manav is a highly accomplished European Board-Certified plastic surgeon in Istanbul, Turkey.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to plastic surgery, Dr. Manav was recently honored with the prestigious 2024 Global Recognition AwardTM. This award recognizes his surgical techniques, commitment to patient care, and significant impact on advancing the standards of aesthetic medicine globally.

With a distinguished career spanning over a decade, Dr. Manav has earned a reputation for excellence in facial and breast procedures and body contouring. He has a 4.9 rating and 100+ reviews from his clients worldwide, including the U.S., Canada, Australia, the U.K., and Germany.

A Career Marked by Excellence

Dr. Manav's journey to becoming one of Turkey's most respected plastic surgeons began with his graduation from Istanbul University Cerrahpaşa Faculty of Medicine in 2012, where he earned his medical degree with High Honors. He then continued his specialization training at Gazi University Faculty of Medicine, Department of Plastic, Reconstructive, and Aesthetic Surgery.

In 2018, Dr. Manav expanded his proficiency through a fellowship at the prestigious UZ Brussels Plastic Surgery clinic. Under the mentorship of Prof. Dr. Mustapha Hamdi, he focused on advanced aesthetics, broadening his perspective and cultivating a global perspective on plastic surgery.

Dr. Manav's commitment to excellence was further recognized in 2020 when he earned the title from the esteemed Federation of European Board of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery (FEBOPRAS). This achievement solidified his reputation as a trusted and highly skilled plastic surgeon.

His contributions to the field extend beyond clinical practice. Dr. Manav's research has garnered significant recognition within the medical community. In 2017, he was awarded the Best Free Paper at the TPRECD National Convention and secured first prize in the TPRECD Expert Research Competition in 2019. These accolades highlight his commitment to contributing to plastic surgery's broader medical knowledge base.

Emphasis on Transparency

In addition to recognizing his academic excellence and extensive training, the Global Recognition AwardsTM also acknowledge Dr. Manav's patient-centered outlook on plastic surgery. Dr. Manav's "No False Promises” philosophy is at the heart of this method. This vision reflects his commitment to transparency, ethical practice, and realistic expectations in cosmetic procedures like rhinoplasty, breast implantation, and facelift.

In Dr. Safa Manav Clinic , Dr. Manav provides precise, honest assessments of what can be achieved through surgery, certifying that patients are fully informed and prepared for their journey, building trust, and reducing the likelihood of post-operative regret or dissatisfaction.

Dr. Manav's "No False Promises" philosophy extends beyond verbal assurances. It also includes providing realistic outcomes tailored to each patient's unique case, making certain recommended treatments are safe and achievable given the individual's physical characteristics and desired results.

Dr. Manav's commitment to transparent pricing further reinforces this point of view, eliminating hidden patient costs and surprises. Dr. Manav has created a practice prioritizing long-term satisfaction and safety over unrealistic expectations or short-term gains by combining his extensive medical knowledge with a clear understanding of aesthetic principles and commitment to patient well-being.

Dr. Safa Manav's Global Influence

Dr. Manav's influence extends to his active participation in international medical forums and conferences. His fluency in Turkish, English, and French has enabled him to communicate effectively with a diverse patient base and contribute to global discussions on plastic surgery advancements. This multilingual capability has been crucial in establishing his reputation as an international practitioner.

The Global Recognition AwardTM particularly notes Dr. Manav's adherence to the highest ethical standards in plastic surgery. His emphasis on patient safety, transparent communication, and realistic expectations has set a benchmark for ethical and effective practice in the field.

Please visit Dr. Safa Manav Clinic's website to learn more about their services.

About Global Recognition Awards

The Global Recognition Awards is an international organization that recognizes exceptional companies and individuals who have significantly contributed to their industry.

Contact Information:

Spokesperson: Alexander Sterling

Company: Global Recognition Awards

Website:

Email: .../

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at