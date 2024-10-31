|
EQS-News: Baader bank AG
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Baader Bank increases Group's pre-tax profit in the first nine months
31.10.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST
Baader
Bank increases Group's pre-tax profit in the first nine months
Baader
Bank generated Group earnings before tax of EUR
28.5
million over the nine-month period of the current financial year
Total revenue rose to EUR
176.0
million in the nine-month period at Group level, with a significant increase in all key income components compared to the same period of the previous year
Managed customer assets exceed EUR 40 billion for the first time.
In the first nine months of the current financial year, Baader Bank increased its Group earnings before tax to EUR
28.5
million (9M
2023: EUR
3.0
million). Accordingly, the Group's consolidated earnings in the reporting period grew by 42% to a total of EUR
176.0
million (9M
2023: EUR
123.8
million), with growth being recorded in all key income components.
Earnings from interest business increased to EUR
37.2
million compared to the same period of the previous year (9M
2023: EUR
25.2
million) and continues to be positively driven by the general interest rate environment in the period under review. Given the continued growth in B2B and B2B2C cooperation partner business, earnings from commission business recorded a significant increase to EUR
79.1
million (9M
2023: EUR
57.3
million) in the first nine months of the financial year.
Earnings from the trading business rose to EUR
47.0
million (9M
2023: EUR
29.8
million) in the same period. Baader Bank benefits from increased trading volumes compared to the same period of the previous year, especially on the electronic trading platform gettex. Furthermore, the branding initiative for Baader Bank's trading offering under the 'Baader Trading' slogan was accelerated further and showed its first positive effects in the reporting period.
The three subsidiaries of Baader
Bank
Group-the Swiss Baader
Helvea
Group, Baader & Heins Capital Management AG and the Selan
Group also contributed positively to the nine-month result.
Total expenses in the first nine months of 2024 rose to EUR
147.5
million, representing an increase of 22% compared to the same period of the previous year (9M
2023: EUR
120.8
million). On the one hand, this is due to a year-on-year increase in personnel expenses to EUR
65.6
million (9M 2023: EUR
53.0
million). On the other hand, operating expenses rose to EUR
70.8
million (9M
2023: EUR
63.7
million) due to continued investments to optimise the IT infrastructure and the expansion of platform functionality. At the nine-month period of 2024, pension expenses swelled to EUR
11.1
million (9M
2023: EUR
4.0
million) and included allocations to the fund for general banking risks of EUR
10.0
million (9M 2023: EUR
6.8
million) as a result of the higher trading income.
As at 30
September
2024, the Group had 606
employees (in full-time equivalents) (31
December
2023: 560).
Consolidation of B2B partnerships in account and securities transactions
In the past quarter, Baader Bank extended its cooperation agreements with Traders Place, sino AG, Smartbroker+ and finanzen ZERO. Collaborative relationships in account and trading business have been pre-emptively extended by several years in each case. By working with its existing B2B partners and acquiring new ones, Baader
Bank is focusing on further collaborations.
The account and securities account business continued to grow in 2024 to date in terms of the number of securities accounts managed by Baader Bank, with more than 300,000 new securities accounts opened in the nine-month period (31
December
2023: 1,277,000 securities accounts). Managed customer assets, consisting of securities account volumes and customer deposits, have increased above EUR 40 billion for the first time to a total of EUR
41.1
billion (31
December
2023: EUR
31.7
billion). In addition, new B2B partnerships are being developed in Baader Bank's cooperation business, reducing dependence on individual partners.
As a consequence of the growing B2B2C cooperation business, trading business with cryptocurrencies is also continuing to establish itself. Baader
Bank acts as a financial trading agent for cryptoassets in the crypto trading sector, offering cryptoasset safekeeping for customers through an approved crypto depositary. The focus is on the expansion of the bank's existing crypto trading setup, including incorporating new B2B2C partners and implementing the increased regulatory requirements in the crypto services segment.
Sound capital resources form basis for further growth
As at 30
September
2024, Baader
Bank's total assets had increased slightly compared to the end of the previous financial year, growing to EUR
4.1
billion (31
December
2023: EUR
3.9
billion). Baader
Bank's equity had risen to EUR
180.9
million (31
December
2023: EUR
165.5
million) and its total capital ratio at the nine-month period of 2024 was 21.3% (31
December
2023: 23.0%). With this basis, Baader
Bank believes it is fundamentally in a solid position in respect of its ongoing business activities, taking further development potential into account.
Earnings expectations revised
On 19
September 2024, Baader
Bank
increased its previous forecast for the 2024 financial year.
In the context of the results trend, the Management Board expects the forecast (earnings before tax at a similar level as in 2023) for 2024 as a whole to be considerably exceeded. Accordingly, the Management Board anticipates that earnings before tax for 2024 as a whole between EUR
25 and 32
million will be significantly greater than the earnings before tax generated in the 2023 financial year (EUR 4.0 million).
It should be noted that the Management Board believes that given unforeseeable and external factors, reliable forecasts of business development can only be made subject to certain limitations.
The focus of business activities will be on medium- and long-term strategic goals for the remainder of the financial year. Baader
Bank has positioned itself as one of the leading partners for securities and banking services in Europe. It is a professional partner and operator of a platform offering market-leading technology and processes.
Overview of key figures 9M2024
|
|
| Nine month period
(01/01/-30/09/)
| in € mn
|
| 2024
|
| 2023
|
| Delta
| Result from interest business
|
| 37.2
|
| 25.2
|
| 12.1
| Result from commission business
|
| 79.1
|
| 57.3
|
| 21.8
| Result from trading activities
|
| 47.0
|
| 29.8
|
| 17.2
| Revenue
|
| 8.1
|
| 8.4
|
| -0.3
| Other income
|
| 4.5
|
| 3.1
|
| 1.4
| Income
|
| 176.0
|
| 123.8
|
| 52.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Personnel expenses
|
| 65.6
|
| 53.0
|
| 12.6
| Other operating expenses
|
| 70.8
|
| 63.7
|
| 7.1
| Risk provision
|
| 11.1
|
| 4.0
|
| 7.0
| Expenses
|
| 147.5
|
| 120.8
|
| 26.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Earnings before tax (EBT)
|
| 28.5
|
| 3.0
|
| 25.4
| Taxes
|
| 13.0
|
| 3.4
|
| 9.6
| Minorities
|
| 0.0
|
| 0.0
|
| 0.0
| Group results
|
| 15.4
|
| -0.4
|
| 15.9
| Earnings per share in EUR
|
| 0.32
|
| -0.01
|
| 0.33
| Return on equity after tax in %
|
| 12.4
|
| -0.4
|
| 12.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| as of reporting date
|
|
| 30/09/2024
|
| 31/12/2023
|
| Delta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total assets in € mn
|
| 4,098
|
| 3,938
|
| 160
| Equity capital in € mn
|
| 180.9
|
| 165.5
|
| 15.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total capital ratio in %
|
| 21.3
|
| 23.0
|
| 1.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For further information and media inquiries:
Marlene Constanze Hartz
Senior Manager
Group Communication
T +49 89 5150 1044
...
Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Strasse 4
85716 Unterschleissheim, Germany
Next dates:
02/11/2024
Trading Day Hamburg (Börsentag)
16/11/2024
Trading Day Nuremberg (Börsentag)
25/11/2024
German Equity Forum 2024, Frankfurt
About Baader Bank AG:
Baader Bank is one of the leading European partners for investment and banking services. Trading and banking are combined using a single powerful platform that offers a unique setup and optimum access to the capital market using a secure, automated and scalable approach. As a family-run full-service bank with its headquarters in Unter-schleissheim near Munich, Baader Bank AG employs around 550 staff members and operates in Market Making, Capital Markets, Brokerage, Fund Services, Account Services and Research Services.
