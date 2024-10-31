EQS-News: Baader AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Baader Bank increases Group's pre-tax in the first nine months

31.10.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Baader

Bank increases Group's pre-tax profit in the first nine months

Baader

Bank generated Group before tax of EUR

28.5

million over the nine-month period of the current year

Total revenue rose to EUR

176.0

million in the nine-month period at Group level, with a significant increase in all key income components compared to the same period of the previous year Managed customer assets exceed EUR 40 billion for the first time.

In the first nine months of the current financial year, Baader Bank increased its Group earnings before tax to EUR

28.5

million (9M

2023: EUR

3.0

million). Accordingly, the Group's consolidated earnings in the reporting period grew by 42% to a total of EUR

176.0

million (9M

2023: EUR

123.8

million), with growth being recorded in all key income components.



Earnings from interest business increased to EUR

37.2

million compared to the same period of the previous year (9M

2023: EUR

25.2

million) and continues to be positively driven by the general interest rate environment in the period under review. Given the continued growth in B2B and B2B2C cooperation partner business, earnings from commission business recorded a significant increase to EUR

79.1

million (9M

2023: EUR

57.3

million) in the first nine months of the financial year. Earnings from the trading business rose to EUR

47.0

million (9M

2023: EUR

29.8

million) in the same period. Baader Bank benefits from increased trading volumes compared to the same period of the previous year, especially on the electronic trading platform gettex. Furthermore, the branding initiative for Baader Bank's trading offering under the 'Baader Trading' slogan was accelerated further and showed its first positive effects in the reporting period. The three subsidiaries of Baader

Bank

Group-the Swiss Baader

Helvea

Group, Baader & Heins Capital Management AG and the Selan

Group also contributed positively to the nine-month result. Total expenses in the first nine months of 2024 rose to EUR

147.5

million, representing an increase of 22% compared to the same period of the previous year (9M

2023: EUR

120.8

million). On the one hand, this is due to a year-on-year increase in personnel expenses to EUR

65.6

million (9M 2023: EUR

53.0

million). On the other hand, operating expenses rose to EUR

70.8

million (9M

2023: EUR

63.7

million) due to continued investments to optimise the IT infrastructure and the expansion of platform functionality. At the nine-month period of 2024, pension expenses swelled to EUR

11.1

million (9M

2023: EUR

4.0

million) and included allocations to the fund for general banking risks of EUR

10.0

million (9M 2023: EUR

6.8

million) as a result of the higher trading income. As at 30

September

2024, the Group had 606

employees (in full-time equivalents) (31

December

2023: 560).

Consolidation of B2B partnerships in account and securities transactions In the past quarter, Baader Bank extended its cooperation agreements with Traders Place, sino AG, Smartbroker+ and finanzen ZERO. Collaborative relationships in account and trading business have been pre-emptively extended by several years in each case. By working with its existing B2B partners and acquiring new ones, Baader

Bank is focusing on further collaborations. The account and securities account business continued to grow in 2024 to date in terms of the number of securities accounts managed by Baader Bank, with more than 300,000 new securities accounts opened in the nine-month period (31

December

2023: 1,277,000 securities accounts). Managed customer assets, consisting of securities account volumes and customer deposits, have increased above EUR 40 billion for the first time to a total of EUR

41.1

billion (31

December

2023: EUR

31.7

billion). In addition, new B2B partnerships are being developed in Baader Bank's cooperation business, reducing dependence on individual partners. As a consequence of the growing B2B2C cooperation business, trading business with cryptocurrencies is also continuing to establish itself. Baader

Bank acts as a financial trading agent for cryptoassets in the crypto trading sector, offering cryptoasset safekeeping for customers through an approved crypto depositary. The focus is on the expansion of the bank's existing crypto trading setup, including incorporating new B2B2C partners and implementing the increased regulatory requirements in the crypto services segment.

Sound capital resources form basis for further growth As at 30

September

2024, Baader

Bank's total assets had increased slightly compared to the end of the previous financial year, growing to EUR

4.1

billion (31

December

2023: EUR

3.9

billion). Baader

Bank's equity had risen to EUR

180.9

million (31

December

2023: EUR

165.5

million) and its total capital ratio at the nine-month period of 2024 was 21.3% (31

December

2023: 23.0%). With this basis, Baader

Bank believes it is fundamentally in a solid position in respect of its ongoing business activities, taking further development potential into account.

Earnings expectations revised On 19

September 2024, Baader

Bank

increased its previous forecast for the 2024 financial year. In the context of the results trend, the Management Board expects the forecast (earnings before tax at a similar level as in 2023) for 2024 as a whole to be considerably exceeded. Accordingly, the Management Board anticipates that earnings before tax for 2024 as a whole between EUR

25 and 32

million will be significantly greater than the earnings before tax generated in the 2023 financial year (EUR 4.0 million). It should be noted that the Management Board believes that given unforeseeable and external factors, reliable forecasts of business development can only be made subject to certain limitations. The focus of business activities will be on medium- and long-term strategic goals for the remainder of the financial year. Baader

Bank has positioned itself as one of the leading partners for securities and banking services in Europe. It is a professional partner and operator of a platform offering market-leading technology and processes.

Overview of key figures 9M2024



Nine month period

(01/01/-30/09/) in € mn

2024

2023

Delta Result from interest business

37.2

25.2

12.1 Result from commission business

79.1

57.3

21.8 Result from trading activities

47.0

29.8

17.2 Revenue

8.1

8.4

-0.3 Other income

4.5

3.1

1.4 Income

176.0

123.8

52.1













Personnel expenses

65.6

53.0

12.6 Other operating expenses

70.8

63.7

7.1 Risk provision

11.1

4.0

7.0 Expenses

147.5

120.8

26.7













Earnings before tax (EBT)

28.5

3.0

25.4 Taxes

13.0

3.4

9.6 Minorities

0.0

0.0

0.0 Group results

15.4

-0.4

15.9 Earnings per share in EUR

0.32

-0.01

0.33 Return on equity after tax in %

12.4

-0.4

12.8





















as of reporting date



30/09/2024

31/12/2023

Delta













Total assets in € mn

4,098

3,938

160 Equity capital in € mn

180.9

165.5

15.4













Total capital ratio in %

21.3

23.0

1.7



















For further information and media inquiries:



Marlene Constanze Hartz

Senior Manager

Group Communication

T +49 89 5150 1044

...



Baader Bank AG

Weihenstephaner Strasse 4

85716 Unterschleissheim, Germany







Next dates:

02/11/2024

Trading Day Hamburg (Börsentag)

16/11/2024

Trading Day Nuremberg (Börsentag)

25/11/2024

German Equity Forum 2024, Frankfurt





About Baader Bank AG:



Baader Bank is one of the leading European partners for investment and banking services. Trading and banking are combined using a single powerful platform that offers a unique setup and optimum access to the capital market using a secure, automated and scalable approach. As a family-run full-service bank with its headquarters in Unter-schleissheim near Munich, Baader Bank AG employs around 550 staff members and operates in Market Making, Capital Markets, Brokerage, Fund Services, Account Services and Research Services.



