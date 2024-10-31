Bleach: Brave Souls Anime Broadcast Celebration Special: Thousand-Year Blood War Zenith Summons: Puppets Begins With Thousand-Year Blood War 2024 Versions Of Giselle & Others
Date
10/31/2024 4:01:18 AM
TOKYO, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls will be holding the Anime Broadcast Celebration Special: Thousand-Year Blood War Zenith Summons: Puppets to celebrate the broadcasting of the animated TV series, BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Conflict. See the original press release ( ) for more information.
Anime Broadcast Celebration Special: Thousand-Year Blood War Zenith Summons: Puppets Begins
Event Period: Thursday, October 31 16:00 to Friday, November 15 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)
A Summons is being held featuring Thousand-Year Blood War 2024 versions of Giselle Gewelle, Bambietta Basterbine, and Cirucci.
The draw rate for 5 Star characters in this Summons is 6%.
One of the featured 5 Star characters is guaranteed every five Steps of the x10 Summons except for Step 25 and Step 50.
On Steps 25 and 50, players will be given Tickets to receive a 5 Star character of their choosing.
Free Thousand-Year Blood War Summons
Event Period: Thursday, October 31 16:00 to Saturday, November 30 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)
Players can perform the Summons once for free during the event period.
Free Brave Souls Summons: Mix
Event Period: Thursday, October 31 16:00 to Monday, November 18 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)
One free x10 Summons every day for up to ten days.
*Please note that campaign contents and the campaign period are subject to change without notice.
*Please check the in-game news for further details.
Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls
|
Platform:
|
iOS /AndroidTM/PC/PS4TM/Nintendo Switch/Xbox One
|
Genre:
|
3D Action
|
Price:
|
Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)
|
Official Website:
|
|
Official X Account:
|
@bleachbrs_en
|
Official Facebook Page:
|
|
Official YouTube Channel:
|
|
Official Instagram:
|
@bleachbravesouls_official
|
Official Discord:
|
|
Official TikTok:
|
@bleachbrs_en_official
|
Copyright:
|
© Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot
|
© KLabGames
Download Here:
App Store:
Google Play:
Steam:
PlayStation Store:
Nintendo eShop:
Xbox Store:
