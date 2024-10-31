TOKYO, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls will be holding the Anime Broadcast Celebration Special: Thousand-Year Blood War Zenith Summons: Puppets to celebrate the broadcasting of the animated TV series, BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Conflict. See the original press release ( ) for more information.

Anime Broadcast Celebration Special: Thousand-Year Blood War Zenith Summons: Puppets Begins

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls will be holding the Anime Broadcast Celebration Special: Thousand-Year Blood War Zenith Summons: Puppets to celebrate the broadcasting of the animated TV series, BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Conflict.

Event Period: Thursday, October 31 16:00 to Friday, November 15 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

A Summons is being held featuring Thousand-Year Blood War 2024 versions of Giselle Gewelle, Bambietta Basterbine, and Cirucci.

The draw rate for 5 Star characters in this Summons is 6%.

One of the featured 5 Star characters is guaranteed every five Steps of the x10 Summons except for Step 25 and Step 50.

On Steps 25 and 50, players will be given Tickets to receive a 5 Star character of their choosing.

Free Thousand-Year Blood War Summons

Event Period: Thursday, October 31 16:00 to Saturday, November 30 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Players can perform the Summons once for free during the event period.

Free Brave Souls Summons: Mix

Event Period: Thursday, October 31 16:00 to Monday, November 18 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

One free x10 Summons every day for up to ten days.

*Please note that campaign contents and the campaign period are subject to change without notice.

*Please check the in-game news for further details.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls