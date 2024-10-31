BJP’S Waqf Protest For Political Gains In Bypolls, Maha Elections: K’Taka CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 31 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Siddaramaiah on Thursday dubbed the statewide protest call given by the BJP on the Waqf land row as with an eye on Karnataka bypolls and the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

“The BJP wants to benefit in the bye-elections in the state and also in the Maharashtra Assembly by raking up the Waqf issue,” he slammed.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, CM Siddaramaiah stated,“The BJP has given a call for a protest over the Waqf property row for reasons. They themselves issued notices to farmers from the Waqf Board during their tenure, so what do they have to say about that? During the BJP's rule in the state, 200 notices were given to farmers. They should not carry out dual politics.”

“I have already made a statement that all the notices would be withdrawn, so where is the issue? If notices were issued, we have stated that they will be withdrawn and we have also assured that no one will be removed from their land. So, where is the issue?” CM Siddaramaiah questioned.

“It doesn't matter if notices are issued to farmers by the Waqf Board. Majority of the notices in different districts barring Vijayapura district were issued during the BJP government. Why were they issued? Why are they pursuing this kind of politics?” CM Siddaramaiah asked.

“I have clearly stated that the notices issued during the rule of the Congress government would be withdrawn and assured that no farmer would be vacated. Where is the issue?” CM Siddaramaiah reiterated.

“The BJP is planning a protest on November 4 because of the bye-elections and the Maharashtra Assembly polls. The BJP always carries out dual politics in everything. They won't tell the truth and only lie,” he maintained.

Dwelling on the programme for the upcoming bye-elections the CM said that he would start campaigning from November 4.

“I will take up campaigning for bypolls in the state from November 4 and will be out on the hustings till the last day of campaigning. I will visit three constituencies.

“On the Shiggaon seat, the rebellion has been quelled. Congress leader Sayed Khadri who filed his nomination as an Independent candidate has taken back his nomination papers. Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan is staying back in the constituency and we will win the seat,” he stated.

“We will win Sandur and Channapatna seats as well. Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and BJP always indulge in telling lies,” he stated while answering a question on Union Minister Kumaraswamy's allegations that Khadri had been kidnapped by Congress leaders.

“I convey Diwali wishes to all people of the state,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.