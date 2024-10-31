Publishers Forum Concludes Training Course In Publishing And Intellectual Property Rights

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatari Publishers and Distributors Forum, affiliated with the of Culture, concluded recently a specialised training course in the field of publishing and intellectual property protection.

The course, which was held in the House of Wisdom Hall at the Ministry of Culture, included prospects for developing the local publishing and enhancing the status of Qatari writers, publishers and creators in society, and developing skills and knowledge in the field of copyright and intellectual property protection.

Jassim Ahmed Al Buainain, Director of the Qatari Publishers and Distributors Forum, stressed that this training course comes within the objectives of the forum to support Qatari publishing houses as members and provide appropriate means of knowledge and training to achieve the vision of the forum in the necessity of upgrading Qatari publishing houses.

He noted the importance of the course in enhancing the knowledge and capabilities of the forum members from publishing houses and keeping pace with global developments in the field of publishing, intellectual property rights and translation, which contributes to the development of the publishing industry in Qatar, stressing the forum's keenness to spread awareness and exchange experiences among specialists.