CRA Launches Consultation On Draft Regulation Of Postal Quality Of Service Obligations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) has launched a public consultation on the draft Regulation of Postal Quality of Service (QoS) Obligations, as part of its commitment to fostering transparency, accountability, and high standards in Qatar's postal services.

This draft regulation is now open for comments and feedback from stakeholders and other interested parties. The consultation period will close on November 12, 2024.

The draft regulation sets out baseline service standards for all postal Service Providers in the State of Qatar, with specific requirements for Universal Services provided by Qatar Postal Services Company (Qatar Post). These standards are intended to ensure that all postal Service Providers offer consistent, efficient, and reliable services to consumers. The regulation outlines reporting requirements and sanctions for non-compliance, helping to maintain accountability across the sector.

The regulation is developed in response to the requirements of the Law No. (15) of 2023 Promulgating the Law Regulating Postal Services. It introduces clear service benchmarks that all postal Service Providers must meet, including standards for timely delivery, service availability, and customer satisfaction. Special obligations are placed on Qatar Post, the Public Postal Service Provider, to ensure that Universal Services are provided to the highest quality across the country.

The regulation also focuses on enhancing transparency within the postal sector by requiring Service Providers to publish Quality of Service metrics and submit regular performance reports to CRA. These measures will help consumers track service standards while ensuring that postal Service Providers remain accountable for their service performance.

This public consultation offers an opportunity for stakeholders to contribute to shaping a regulatory framework that supports the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030, which emphasizes sustainable development and world-class infrastructure. The inputs received during this consultation will play a crucial role in finalizing a regulation that ensures fair competition, protects consumer rights, and enhances service quality across the postal sector.

CRA invites all interested parties and stakeholders to submit their comments and feedback on the draft regulation via email to [email protected] before the consultation period ends on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.