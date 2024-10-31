NANOBIOTIX To Participate In Multiple Investor Conferences In November

~ Stifel Healthcare Conference, Nov 18-19 ~

PARIS and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANOBIOTIX (Euronext: NANO –– NASDAQ: NBTX – the '' Company ''), a late-clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering nanoparticle-based approaches to expand possibilities for patients with cancer and other major diseases, announced today that Company management will participate in fireside chats at following conferences:

Guggenheim's Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference

Date: Monday, November 11, 2024

Time: 4pm ET / 10pm CET

Location: Boston, MA

Presenters: Laurent Levy, Chief Executive Officer of Nanobiotix and Bart van Rhijn, Chief Financial & Business Officer of Nanobiotix

Webcast link: Click here

Stifel Healthcare Conference

Date: Monday, November 18, 2024

Time: 4:45pm ET / 10:45pm CET

Location: New York, NY

Presenter: Bart van Rhijn, Chief Financial & Business Officer of Nanobiotix

Webcast link: Click here

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Time: 1pm GMT / 8am ET / 2pm CET

Location: London, UK

Presenters: Laurent Levy, Chief Executive Officer of Nanobiotix and Bart van Rhijn, Chief Financial & Business Officer of Nanobiotix

Webcast link: Click here

The fireside chats will be webcast live from the events page of the Investors section of the Company's website. Replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About NANOBIOTIX

Nanobiotix is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company pioneering disruptive, physics-based therapeutic approaches to revolutionize treatment outcomes for millions of patients; supported by people committed to making a difference for humanity. The Company's philosophy is rooted in the concept of pushing past the boundaries of what is known to expand possibilities for human life.

Incorporated in 2003, Nanobiotix is headquartered in Paris, France and is listed on Euronext Paris since 2012 and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in New York City since December 2020. The Company has subsidiaries in Cambridge, Massachusetts (United States) amongst other locations.

Nanobiotix is the owner of more than 25 patent families associated with three (3) nanotechnology platforms with applications in 1) oncology; 2) bioavailability and biodistribution; and 3) disorders of the central nervous system.

For more information about Nanobiotix, visit us at or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

