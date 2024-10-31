Net Asset Value(S)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

NAV ANNOUNCEMENT

31 OCTOBER 2024

The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc previously announced that the unaudited Net Asset Value as at 31 August 2024 was 61.2p per share. In light of the special interim dividend of 7.1p per share with a payment date of 15 November 2024, the Board announces that the unaudited ex-dividend NAV as at 31 October 2024 has reduced by 7.1p per share to 54.1p per share.

