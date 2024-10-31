Personal Finance Software Market Size To Grow $1.57 Billion By 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Personal Finance Software Size to Grow $1.57 Billion by 2027

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global personal finance software market was pegged at $1.02 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $1.57 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027.Increase in mobile applications across the globe and rise in the need to track & manage income of consumers drive the global personal finance software market. However, security and compliance issues in personal finance software and availability of open-source finance software hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rapid adoption of personal finance software across the developing countries is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.Get Instant Access – Download Report Sample:Covid-19 scenario:During such uncertain times, there is a significant increase in demand for personal finance software to manage bank accounts, investments, expenditure, and credit cards on a personal computer and smartphone.However, the spike in unemployment across the globe have negatively affected the market.The global personal finance software market is divided on the basis of product type, end user, and geography. Based on product type, the market is segmented into web-based software and mobile-based software. The web-based software segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the market. However, the mobile-based software segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.On the basis of end user, the market is classified into small business and individual. The small business segment dominated the market in 2019, contributing to more than half of the market. However, the individual consumers segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.For More Details – Connect With Us:The global personal finance software market is analyzed across various region including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2019 in terms of revenue, holding more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period."Mobile-based software segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the adoption of personal finance software by end-users to ensure secure money transfers and effective management of money flow."The global personal finance software market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Buxfer Inc., Money Dashboard, Doxo Inc., Moneyspire Inc., Microsoft Corporation, PocketSmith Ltd., Personal Capital Corporation, You Need a Budget LLC, The Infinite Kind, and Quicken Inc.📝Trending Reports at Discounted Price:Private Equity MarketLife Reinsurance MarketCash Advance Services MarketCross-border Payments MarketEngineering Insurance MarketMobile Banking MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact Us:United States1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285Fax: +1-800-792-5285...@kokate1991

