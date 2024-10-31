عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

QFFD Discusses Enhancing Cooperation With Palestine


10/31/2024 2:18:11 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Acting Director-General of Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) Sultan bin Ahmed Al Asiri met Minister of Social Development of the State of Palestine H E Dr. Samah Hamad yesterday. During the meeting, they discussed enhancing relations between the two countries, in addition to topics of common interest.

MENAFN31102024000063011010ID1108836496


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search