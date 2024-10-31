QFFD Discusses Enhancing Cooperation With Palestine

Doha: Acting Director-General of Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) Sultan bin Ahmed Al Asiri met of Social Development of the State of Palestine H E Dr. Samah Hamad yesterday. During the meeting, they discussed enhancing relations between the two countries, in addition to topics of common interest.

