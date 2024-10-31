Shura Council's Education, Culture And Information Committee Holds Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Education, Culture, and Information Committee of the Shura Council held its first meeting in the current session under the presidency of Chairman of the Committee H E Khalid bin Ahmed Al Obaidan.

At the outset of the meeting, the committee elected H E Hamad bin Abdullah Al Mulla as Vice-Chairman of the committee by acclamation, in accordance with what was stipulated in the new internal regulation of the Shura Council.

During the meeting, the committee proceeded to discuss the request for holding a public discussion on regulating media content and publishing it on digital platforms and decided to complete its studies in the upcoming meeting.